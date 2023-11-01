Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Location in the Katy Area!

Drivers in Katy can now experience a superior oil change from the comfort of their vehicle as Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change (Strickland Brothers), a quick lube operator with over 200 locations across 27 states in the U.S., opens its newest location at 6130 Fry Rd Katy, TX 77449.

KATY, Texas, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strickland Brothers prides itself on high-quality oil changes, superior service, and a unique low-involvement experience that typically has customers back on the road in about 10 minutes. They proudly pour Valvoline® motor oil but want customers to know that they should anticipate driving away with more than just oil. Strickland Brothers' team of highly trained technicians ensures that each oil change is performed with the utmost care and attention to detail.

"We are excited to see the second Strickland Brothers location and vision of convenient, high-quality automotive care come to life in Katy" said CEO & Founder Justin Strickland. "We hope that this newest location makes it even more convenient for the residents in Katy to experience the most convenient drive-thru oil change service." In addition to its focus on high-quality oil changes, Strickland Brothers is also dedicated to providing a low-involvement experience for customers. This means that customers can sit back and relax in their vehicles while the oil change is being carried out, with no need to leave the comfort of their vehicle. This allows for a quick and hassle-free experience that is perfect for busy individuals and families.

Strickland Brothers is a portfolio member of the Accelerated Brands family, a leader in the automotive industry who strives to deliver a superior service experience to their customers by enriching the lives of their team members and communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.sboilchange.com.

About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change

Established in 2016, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change strives to be a breath of fresh air in the auto industry. Strickland Brothers is named after the CEO and Founder, Justin Strickland's, two sons. It's "Drive-Thru" model allows customers to stay in the comfort of their vehicle while they have their oil changed.

Strickland Brothers was brought under the parent company Accelerated Brands in 2022 and today has over 200 franchise and corporate owned locations in the United States. For more information, visit www.sboilchange.com.

About Accelerated Brands

Accelerated Brands, headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, is the parent company of to a variety of aftermarket automotive brands within the Quick Lube and Car Wash sectors: Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, Trademark Car Wash, Quickshine Car Wash, Magic Express Wash & Lube, The Express Wash, Delta Car Wash Express. Accelerated Brands has over 200 locations, over 1,750 employees and combined, all businesses generate more than $240 million in system sales and service approximately 3 million vehicles annually. For more information, visit www.acceleratedbrands.com.

