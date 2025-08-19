Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List

658% 3-year growth has placed the company at No. 634 on the list, underscoring the brand's sustained performance and growth over the years.
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is proud to announce that it has once again earned a position on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, marking its fifth consecutive year among America's fastest-growing private companies. With this recognition, Strickland Brothers joins the ranks of resilient and dynamic American entrepreneurs shaping the country's small business landscape.
This year, Strickland Brothers is at No. 634 based on 658% 3-year growth. The 2025 Inc. 5000 list ranks companies by their percentage revenue growth between 2021 and 2024, spotlighting those with exceptional performance. To qualify, companies must be privately held, U.S.-based, and independent, with at least $100,000 in 2021 revenue and $2 million in 2024.
"Making the Inc. 5000 list again, for the fifth year running, is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication—and the trust our customers place in us," said Justin Strickland, CEO and founder of Strickland Brothers, reflecting on this year's recognition. "In an industry where speed often comes at the cost of quality, we remain steadfast in serving each person as part of our extended family."
This continued recognition underscores the brand's sustained performance and growth over the years. Strickland Brothers' initial 2020 Inc. 5000 debut—at No. 583—was celebrated for outstanding three-year revenue growth and laid the foundation for future milestones
Founded in 2016, Strickland Brothers has built its success around a simple yet powerful service philosophy: "Quality. Quickly." This drive-thru oil change concept lets customers stay comfortably inside their vehicles while expert technicians complete the job—no appointment necessary, just reliable and friendly service delivered swiftly.
Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a leading provider of quick, friendly, and dependable oil changes and maintenance services with no appointment necessary. Committed to customer-first service and community connection, the company's mantra, Quality. Quickly., guides every interaction.
