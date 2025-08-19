Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List

"In an industry where speed often comes at the cost of quality, we remain steadfast in serving each person as part of our extended family." Post this

"Making the Inc. 5000 list again, for the fifth year running, is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication—and the trust our customers place in us," said Justin Strickland, CEO and founder of Strickland Brothers, reflecting on this year's recognition. "In an industry where speed often comes at the cost of quality, we remain steadfast in serving each person as part of our extended family."

This continued recognition underscores the brand's sustained performance and growth over the years. Strickland Brothers' initial 2020 Inc. 5000 debut—at No. 583—was celebrated for outstanding three-year revenue growth and laid the foundation for future milestones

Founded in 2016, Strickland Brothers has built its success around a simple yet powerful service philosophy: "Quality. Quickly." This drive-thru oil change concept lets customers stay comfortably inside their vehicles while expert technicians complete the job—no appointment necessary, just reliable and friendly service delivered swiftly.

About Strickland Brothers

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a leading provider of quick, friendly, and dependable oil changes and maintenance services with no appointment necessary. Committed to customer-first service and community connection, the company's mantra, Quality. Quickly., guides every interaction.

Media Contact

Erin Kenny Smith, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, 1 (833) 787-2767, [email protected], https://sboilchange.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change