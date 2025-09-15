Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Collects More Than $170,000 for DonorsChoose in 2025, Supporting Teachers and Classrooms Nationwide

"This cause is personal to me because my wife was a Title 1 school teacher in our local community. This effort represents real resources in classrooms and real impact for children across the country." Post this

"This cause is personal to me because my wife was a Title 1 school teacher in our local community," said CEO and founder Justin Strickland. "Our customers and teams have once again gone above and beyond to support teachers and students and I couldn't be more proud of what we accomplished together. This effort represents real resources in classrooms and real impact for children across the country."

Throughout the fall campaign, customers who donated $3 or more were entered into a raffle for a free oil change, with one winner selected at every Strickland Brothers location.

Looking ahead, Strickland Brothers remains committed to building on this momentum and will continue finding ways to invest in classrooms, empower educators, and support the next generation of students in 2025 and beyond.

About Strickland Brothers

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a leading provider of quick, friendly, and dependable oil changes and maintenance services with no appointment necessary. Committed to customer-first service and community connection, the company's mantra, Quality. Quickly., guides every interaction. Strickland Brothers was established in 2016 and today has over 250 franchise and corporate owned locations in the United States. For more information, visit www.sboilchange.com.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, over six million people and partners have contributed over $1.68 billion to support three million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit www.donorschoose.org/.

Media Contact

Erin Kenny Smith, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, 1 (833) 787-2767, [email protected], https://sboilchange.com/

LinkedIn

SOURCE Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change