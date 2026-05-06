Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Fuels Growth with 17 New Openings, Expands Footprint into Maine

"At the end of the day, our goal is simple—provide a fast, convenient oil change experience customers can count on. Bringing that to 17 new communities this year, including our first in Maine, is something we're incredibly proud of." Post this

*First Strickland Brothers footprint in the state

The company seeks to continue this pace of growth throughout the year via both corporate and franchised store openings.

"At the end of the day, our goal is simple—provide a fast, convenient oil change experience customers can count on," CEO & Founder Justin Strickland said. "Bringing that to 17 new communities this year, including our first in Maine, is something we're incredibly proud of."

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Strickland Brothers quickly ascended as a disruptive force in the automotive service industry with its signature 10-minute oil change, drive-thru service model, and customer-centric approach. The brand's rapid but disciplined expansion reflects a focus on efficiency, operational excellence, and unparalleled service, helping fuel strong market performance and long-term success.

Strickland Brothers differentiates itself through a simple but powerful value proposition: high-quality, convenient oil changes delivered with integrity and hospitality. This customer-first culture resonates with both consumers and local communities, creating a network that is well-positioned for scalable growth in the competitive quick-lube sector.

About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a leading provider of quick, friendly, and dependable oil changes and maintenance services with no appointment necessary. Committed to customer-first service and community connection, the company's mantra, Quality. Quickly., guides every interaction. Strickland Brothers was established in 2016 and today has over 280 franchise and corporate owned locations in the United States. For more information, visit www.sboilchange.com.

Media Contact

Erin Kenny Smith, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, 1 (833) 787-2767, [email protected], www.sboilchange.com

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