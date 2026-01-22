Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Named a 2025 Franchise Times Fast & Serious Winner -- Recognized Among America's Smartest-Growing Franchise Brands

"This recognition reaffirms the strength of our model and the dedication of every team member, franchise partner, and customer who has supported our journey." Post this

"This recognition reaffirms the strength of our model and the dedication of every team member, franchise partner, and customer who has supported our journey," said Justin Strickland, Founder and CEO of Strickland Brothers. "We're honored to be included among brands that are not just growing fast, but smart. We remain committed to delivering quality, quick service across every market we serve."

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Strickland Brothers quickly ascended as a disruptive force in the automotive service industry with its signature 10-minute oil change, drive-thru service model, and customer-centric approach. The brand's rapid but disciplined expansion reflects a focus on efficiency, operational excellence, and franchisee support, helping fuel strong market performance and long-term franchise success.

Strickland Brothers differentiates itself through a simple but powerful value proposition: high-quality, convenient oil changes delivered with integrity and hospitality. This customer-first culture resonates with both consumers and franchisees, creating a franchise network that is well-positioned for scalable growth in the competitive quick-lube sector.

In addition to the Fast & Serious honor, Strickland Brothers has also achieved other key milestones in recent years including multiple appearances on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, reinforcing the brand's momentum and leadership in its category.

About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a leading provider of quick, friendly, and dependable oil changes and maintenance services with no appointment necessary. Committed to customer-first service and community connection, the company's mantra, Quality. Quickly., guides every interaction. Strickland Brothers was established in 2016 and today has over 250 franchise and corporate owned locations in the United States. For more information, visit www.sboilchange.com.

