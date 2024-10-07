Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Opens Six Stores in Q3, Plans for Seven More Nationwide in Q4

"Our vision is to offer convenient, high-quality automotive care for our all of customers." Post this

"We are excited to see Strickland Brothers continue to grow and keep communities moving," CEO & Founder, Justin Strickland, said. "Our vision is to offer convenient, high-quality automotive care for our all of customers"

Strickland Brothers prides itself on high-quality oil changes, superior service, and a unique, low-involvement experience that typically has customers back on the road in about 10 minutes. Strickland Brothers' team of highly trained technicians pours Valvoline® motor oil and ensures that each oil change is performed with the utmost care and attention to detail. A low-involvement experience means that customers can sit back and relax in their vehicles while the oil change is being carried out, with no need to leave the comfort of their vehicle. This allows for a quick and hassle-free experience that is perfect for busy individuals and families.

Strickland Brothers is a portfolio member of the Accelerated Brands family, a leader in the automotive industry who strives to deliver a superior service experience to their customers by enriching the lives of their team members and communities they serve. For more information and store locations, please visit www.sboilchange.com.

About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change

Established in 2016, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change strives to be a breath of fresh air in the auto industry. Strickland Brothers is named after the CEO and Founder, Justin Strickland's, two sons. It's "Drive-Thru" model allows customers to stay in the comfort of their vehicle while they have their oil changed. Strickland Brothers was brought under the parent company Accelerated Brands in 2022 and today has over 250 franchise and corporate owned locations in the United States. For more information, visit www.sboilchange.com.

About Accelerated Brands

Accelerated Brands, headquartered in Winston-Salem, NC, is the parent company of to a variety of aftermarket automotive brands within the Quick Lube and Car Wash sectors: Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, Trademark Car Wash, Quickshine Car Wash, Magic Express Wash & Lube, The Express Wash, Delta Car Wash Express. Accelerated Brands has over 250 locations, over 1,750 employees and combined, all businesses generate more than $240 million in system sales and service approximately 3 million vehicles annually. For more information, visit www.acceleratedbrands.com.

