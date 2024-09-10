Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Raises $50,000 to Support Local School Projects

One reason we partnered with DonorsChoose was feeling that it would really benefit the local school systems and communities where we do business. A central value at Strickland Brothers is Keeping Communities Moving, and we place great importance on making an impact at a local level. Post this

With the fundraiser now complete, each Area Manager will receive a digital gift certificate corresponding to the funds raised in their respective regions. These funds will be allocated to support local school projects, ensuring that the contributions directly benefit the communities where they were raised.

"DonorsChoose is personal to me and the whole Strickland team," Strickland said. "As we were starting our business, my wife, a schoolteacher at a Title One school just a few miles down the road here in Forsyth County, essentially supported our family while I was trying to get the company up off the ground and profitable. We're honored to play a role in enhancing educational opportunities for students across the country in return."

Strickland Brothers is a portfolio member of the Accelerated Brands family, a leader in the automotive industry who strives to deliver a superior service experience to their customers by enriching the lives of their team members and communities they serve. For more information and store locations, please visit www.sboilchange.com.

About Strickland Brother 10 Minute Oil Change

Established in 2016, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change strives to be a breath of fresh air in the auto industry. Strickland Brothers is named after the CEO and Founder, Justin Strickland's, two sons. It's "Drive-Thru" model allows customers to stay in the comfort of their vehicle while they have their oil changed. Strickland Brothers was brought under the parent company Accelerated Brands in 2022 and today has over 200 franchise and corporate owned locations in the United States. For more information, visit www.sboilchange.com.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, over six million people and partners have contributed over $1.68 billion to support three million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit https://www.donorschoose.org/.

