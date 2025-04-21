Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Raises more than $100,000 for DonorsChoose in Support of Local School Projects and Teacher Supplies

"What we accomplished in such a short time speaks volumes about the Strickland Brothers community and our commitment to giving back. We set out to make a difference, and thanks to the dedication of our teams and the generosity of our customers, we surpassed expectations." Post this

This community-driven initiative offered customers a raffle entry for any donation of $3 or greater. More than 200 raffle winners have been notified they won a free oil change.

Strickland Brothers is a portfolio member of the Accelerated Brands family, a leader in the automotive industry who strives to deliver a superior service experience to their customers by enriching the lives of their team members and communities they serve. For more information and store locations, please visit www.sboilchange.com.

About Strickland Brother 10 Minute Oil Change

Established in 2016, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change provides fast, friendly and dependable oil change services with no appointment necessary. They believe the difference is in the details and strive for a balance of efficiency and precision that earns trust and keeps folks coming back again and again. Their mantra is simple: Quality. Quickly. Strickland Brothers was brought under the parent company Accelerated Brands in 2022 and today has over 200 franchise and corporate owned locations in the United States. For more information, visit www.sboilchange.com.

About DonorsChoose

DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, over six million people and partners have contributed over $1.68 billion to support three million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank yous and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit https://www.donorschoose.org/.

Media Contact

Erin Kenny Smith, Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, 1 336-828-0017, [email protected], https://sboilchange.com/

SOURCE Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change