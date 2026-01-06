Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Reinforces Commitment to Community Through Scholarship Support at Wake Forest University

"Supporting students who remind me of where I started — those with big dreams who may lack the resources — has always been more important to me than anything else. This is about opening doors for others, not celebrating ourselves." Post this

A current-use scholarship designed to support students with immediate financial need, helping them stay focused on their academic and personal goals without the worry of financial strain.

The Justin Strickland Pro Humanitate Scholarship, which reflects Justin's journey from humble beginnings to community builder by supporting student-athletes who demonstrate perseverance and character akin to his own path.

At the heart of this commitment is a belief that everyone deserves a chance to succeed. This is a principle deeply rooted in the company's own origin story and long-standing dedication to serving people with humility and purpose.

"I grew up knowing what it's like to work hard and push through obstacles," said Justin Strickland. "Supporting students who remind me of where I started — those with big dreams who may lack the resources — has always been more important to me than anything else. This is about opening doors for others, not celebrating ourselves."

The Strickland family's support aligns with their company's broader mission of supporting people where they are, not just in their automotive needs, but in their life journeys. By investing in scholarship support, the company hopes to help students stay connected to their communities, pursue their goals, and contribute back in meaningful ways once they graduate.

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and operates more than 260 shops across the country. More information on Strickland Brothers locations and services can be found at sboilchange.com.

Strickland Legacy Group is a family-office-backed investment and stewardship firm dedicated to the long-term management of generational capital and values. Guided by a faith- and family-first philosophy, the firm pursues disciplined investment, purposeful ownership, and long-term philanthropy rooted in integrity, permanence, and legacy-aligned decision-making. Strickland Legacy Group prioritizes quiet, intentional growth and permanent capital in service of families, communities, and future generations.

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change is a leading provider of quick, friendly, and dependable oil changes and maintenance services with no appointment necessary. Committed to customer-first service and community connection, the company's mantra, Quality. Quickly., guides every interaction. Strickland Brothers was established in 2016 and today has over 250 franchise and corporate owned locations in the United States. For more information, visit www.sboilchange.com.

