Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change Returns as Official Game Sponsor for Wake Forest Men's Basketball Matchup on March 7

"Our partnership with Wake Forest Athletics reflects who we are as a company," said Justin Strickland, CEO and founder of Strickland Brothers. "We believe in supporting student-athletes, investing in education, and showing up for the communities we serve. Being part of this game again is an exciting opportunity to celebrate Demon Deacon pride alongside fans, families, and our customers."

Strickland Brothers' relationship with Wake Forest extends beyond traditional game sponsorship. The company proudly supports Wake Forest Men's Basketball student-athlete Jaylen Cross through a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) partnership, reinforcing its commitment to empowering student-athletes as they build their personal brands and pursue excellence both on the court and in the classroom.

In addition to its athletics partnerships, Strickland Brothers continues to make a meaningful investment in academic achievement at Wake Forest University through scholarship support provided by the Strickland Legacy Group, underscoring the company's belief that education and opportunity are foundational to strong communities.

By aligning athletic sponsorship, NIL support, and scholarship funding, Strickland Brothers demonstrates a holistic commitment to student success — from competition to commencement.

Strickland Brothers looks forward to cheering on the Demon Deacons on March 7 and continuing its strong partnership with Wake Forest Athletics for years to come.

About Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change

Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change provides fast, friendly, and professional oil change services across the United States. With a commitment to convenience, customer care, and community involvement, Strickland Brothers has become one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick-lube industry. The company actively supports local initiatives, student-athletes, and educational opportunities in the communities it serves.

