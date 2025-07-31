Strickland Brothers COO Aaron Jansen Honored at 2025 Triad C-Suite Awards

"Through the years, I learned that leadership is not always about being the best—it's about making people better." Post this

Since joining Strickland Brothers, Jansen has played a key role in scaling operations and driving strategic growth. Under his leadership, the organization has doubled its number of service locations, expanding the reach of Strickland Brothers across the country. Known for his operational precision, Jansen has been instrumental in positioning the company for long-term success.

"Through the years, I learned that leadership is not always about being the best—it's about making people better," said Jansen. "As I've evolved, I've learned to surround myself with people that are better than me, that have complementary skills, and I feel we've built a great team."

The Triad Business Journal's C-Suite Awards celebrate top-performing executives across the Piedmont Triad who are not only advancing their companies but also improving their communities and mentoring the next generation of business leaders. Jansen's recognition reflects both his significant business accomplishments and his ability to build high-performing, people-centered teams.

