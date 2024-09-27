Stride Credit Union Retains BanQsi Inc. For Core Banking Migration Project

BanQsi, a leader in core banking migrations, helps Stride Credit Union complete their migration to a new hosting provider.
WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stride Credit Union has retained BanQsi to facilitate their transition to their new hosting provider. This is an essential technological step as Stride Credit Union continues to transform and scale their capabilities, allowing them to keep pace with consumer demands. BanQsi has a unique set of service offerings, skillsets, and experience that have positioned them as industry experts in core banking mergers, conversions, and migrations.
"BanQsi was the obvious choice when we went looking for a partner to help us make the transition." said Brent Budz, CEO. "Core Banking Migrations are complicated projects that can cause significant challenges if they are not managed correctly. The team at BanQsi has extensive experience and knowledge in Core Banking Migrations and by combining our internal resources with the team at BanQsi we know that all phases of our migration will run smoothly."
"We are honored to have been chosen by Stride Credit Union for their Core Banking Migration to their new hosting provider" said Tom Papagiannopoulos, CEO. "The complexities presented by this kind of project can be significant and can have an impact on a credit union's members, and its brand. Carefully managing all phases of Stride Credit Union's migration, coupled with our comprehensive risk mitigation approach, will ensure that any potential impacts are minimized, safeguarding the experience for both Stride and its members."
To learn more about BanQsi visit www.banqsi.com, email [email protected], or call 1-833-7BANQSI
About BanQsi: BanQsi is a leading North American provider of banking solutions, offering innovative core banking solutions, spanning managed cloud-based applications, implementations, smooth migrations, and expert support for banking mergers.
About Stride Credit Union: Stride Credit Union employs over 100 people across its five branches located in Portage la Prairie, Neepawa, MacGregor, Austin, and Gladstone. Community is at the heart of Stride Credit Union's mission, and the organization takes pride in serving its members and enhancing the communities it operates in as it continues to grow and evolve.
Media Contact
Tom Papagiannopoulos, BanQsi, 1 (833) 7BANQSI, [email protected], BanQsi.com
SOURCE BanQsi
Share this article