Stride Credit Union Retains BanQsi Inc. For Core Banking Migration Project

"We are honored to have been chosen by Stride Credit Union for their Core Banking Migration to their new hosting provider" said Tom Papagiannopoulos, CEO. "The complexities presented by this kind of project can be significant and can have an impact on a credit union's members, and its brand. Carefully managing all phases of Stride Credit Union's migration, coupled with our comprehensive risk mitigation approach, will ensure that any potential impacts are minimized, safeguarding the experience for both Stride and its members."

About BanQsi: BanQsi is a leading North American provider of banking solutions, offering innovative core banking solutions, spanning managed cloud-based applications, implementations, smooth migrations, and expert support for banking mergers.

About Stride Credit Union: Stride Credit Union employs over 100 people across its five branches located in Portage la Prairie, Neepawa, MacGregor, Austin, and Gladstone. Community is at the heart of Stride Credit Union's mission, and the organization takes pride in serving its members and enhancing the communities it operates in as it continues to grow and evolve.

