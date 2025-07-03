StrideCare Announces Strategic Partnership with Coastal Vascular & Vein Center

"Coastal Vascular & Vein Center has earned a trusted reputation for innovation and high-quality vascular care," said Al Wilson, CEO of StrideCare. "Their patient-first approach aligns perfectly with our values. We're honored to welcome them to the StrideCare network." Post this

"We're excited to join StrideCare in a partnership that strengthens our shared mission to provide the highest level of vascular care," said Dr. Adam Keefer, Medical Director and President of Coastal Vascular & Vein Center. "As home to South Carolina's first and only dedicated vascular ambulatory surgery center, this collaboration will allow us to enhance our capabilities, expand access, and continue delivering life- and limb-saving care to patients across the state."

"Coastal Vascular & Vein Center has earned a trusted reputation for high-quality care and innovation in vascular health," said Al Wilson, CEO of StrideCare. "Their dedication to patient-centered service and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with StrideCare's values. We are honored to welcome them to our growing network."

About Coastal Vascular & Vein Center

Coastal Vascular & Vein Center is a leading vascular and vein care provider offering advanced treatment options to patients across the Charleston region and beyond. With board-certified vascular surgeons and a highly trained clinical staff, the practice uses the latest technology to diagnose and treat a wide range of vascular and vein conditions. The team is committed to personalized, evidence-based care and has built a strong reputation for excellence, consultation-based treatment planning and patient satisfaction.

About StrideCare

StrideCare is a leading multi-specialty physician group focused on comprehensive vascular and lower extremity care. Our physicians are experts in addressing a full spectrum of conditions affecting the foot, ankle, veins, and vascular system—including complex issues such as diabetic foot ulcers, peripheral arterial disease, neuropathy, venous disease, and chronic wounds.

With an integrated approach that combines podiatry, vascular care, and wound management, StrideCare is dedicated to advancing limb preservation and improving patient outcomes. We support this mission through innovative service models, a patient-first mindset, and a commitment to clinical excellence. As we grow into new regions, StrideCare continues to lead the way in multidisciplinary care for lower extremity health.

