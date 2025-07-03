StrideCare Announces Strategic Partnership with Coastal Vascular & Vein Center

StrideCare announces its expansion into Charleston, South Carolina through a strategic partnership with Coastal Vascular & Vein Center. This collaboration reinforces StrideCare's commitment to innovative, compassionate care while expanding access to expert treatment for vascular and foot and ankle conditions across the Southeast.
DALLAS, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrideCare, a leading multi-specialty physician group focused on comprehensive vascular and lower extremity care, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Coastal Vascular & Vein Center, further expanding StrideCare's reach into the Southeast and reinforcing its mission to deliver exceptional, patient-centered vascular care across the country.
Based in South Carolina, Coastal Vascular & Vein Center has built a reputation for clinical excellence, advanced technology, and compassionate care. With locations in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Murrells Inlet, Summerville, Walterboro and Orangeburg, the practice serves patients across the Lowcountry region, offering a full spectrum of vascular and vein treatments delivered by board-certified vascular surgeons and a highly skilled clinical team. Their modern facilities include a vascular ambulatory surgery center, multiple endovascular centers, vascular labs, and dedicated varicose vein treatment rooms. Known for personalized care and a steadfast commitment to patient satisfaction, the Coastal team continues to set the standard for vascular health in the region.
"We're excited to join StrideCare in a partnership that strengthens our shared mission to provide the highest level of vascular care," said Dr. Adam Keefer, Medical Director and President of Coastal Vascular & Vein Center. "As home to South Carolina's first and only dedicated vascular ambulatory surgery center, this collaboration will allow us to enhance our capabilities, expand access, and continue delivering life- and limb-saving care to patients across the state."
"Coastal Vascular & Vein Center has earned a trusted reputation for high-quality care and innovation in vascular health," said Al Wilson, CEO of StrideCare. "Their dedication to patient-centered service and commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with StrideCare's values. We are honored to welcome them to our growing network."
About Coastal Vascular & Vein Center
Coastal Vascular & Vein Center is a leading vascular and vein care provider offering advanced treatment options to patients across the Charleston region and beyond. With board-certified vascular surgeons and a highly trained clinical staff, the practice uses the latest technology to diagnose and treat a wide range of vascular and vein conditions. The team is committed to personalized, evidence-based care and has built a strong reputation for excellence, consultation-based treatment planning and patient satisfaction.
About StrideCare
StrideCare is a leading multi-specialty physician group focused on comprehensive vascular and lower extremity care. Our physicians are experts in addressing a full spectrum of conditions affecting the foot, ankle, veins, and vascular system—including complex issues such as diabetic foot ulcers, peripheral arterial disease, neuropathy, venous disease, and chronic wounds.
With an integrated approach that combines podiatry, vascular care, and wound management, StrideCare is dedicated to advancing limb preservation and improving patient outcomes. We support this mission through innovative service models, a patient-first mindset, and a commitment to clinical excellence. As we grow into new regions, StrideCare continues to lead the way in multidisciplinary care for lower extremity health.
