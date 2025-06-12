StrideCare Announces Strategic Partnership with Vascular Surgery Associates

"Vascular Surgery Associates has a long-standing reputation for exceptional care and clinical leadership," said Al Wilson, CEO of StrideCare. "Their expertise and deep roots in the Virginia community make them an ideal partner as we expand our national platform." Post this

"We are excited to partner with StrideCare to thoughtfully expand our vascular care services across Central Virginia," said Dr. Jeff Brown, President of VSA. "This partnership will allow us to enhance our capabilities while maintaining our longstanding commitment to comprehensive, patient-focused vascular care. We believe this collaboration will bring added value to our patients and referring physicians as we grow together."

"Vascular Surgery Associates has a long-standing reputation for exceptional care and clinical leadership," said Al Wilson, CEO of StrideCare. "Their expertise and deep roots in the Virginia community make them an ideal partner as we expand our national platform. We are thrilled to welcome VSA to the StrideCare family."

About Vascular Surgery Associates

Vascular Surgery Associates is a leading vascular surgery practice serving the Commonwealth of Virginia for over four decades. The group combines deep clinical experience with the latest technologies to ensure optimal outcomes for patients. As leaders in the medical community, VSA is committed to researching and implementing the latest advancements in vascular surgery for the benefit of their patients and to maintaining the highest standards in vascular health through personalized, evidence-based treatment.

About StrideCare

StrideCare is a leading multi-specialty physician group focused on comprehensive vascular and lower extremity care. Our physicians are experts in addressing a full spectrum of conditions affecting the foot, ankle, veins, and vascular system—including complex issues such as diabetic foot ulcers, peripheral arterial disease, neuropathy, venous disease, and chronic wounds.

With an integrated approach that combines podiatry, vascular care, and wound management, StrideCare is dedicated to advancing limb preservation and improving patient outcomes. We support this mission through innovative service models, a patient-first mindset, and a commitment to clinical excellence. As we grow into new regions, StrideCare continues to lead the way in multidisciplinary care for lower extremity health.

