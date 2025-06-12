StrideCare Announces Strategic Partnership with Vascular Surgery Associates

StrideCare has announced a strategic partnership with Vascular Surgery Associates, expanding its national footprint into the Commonwealth of Virginia and enhancing its network of premier vascular specialists and comprehensive lower extremity specialists. This collaboration brings together two leaders in vascular care to strengthen patient access to comprehensive vascular care across the Mid-Atlantic region.
DALLAS, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrideCare, a leading multi-specialty physician group focused on comprehensive vascular and lower extremity care, today announces a new partnership with Vascular Surgery Associates (VSA). This partnership expands StrideCare's footprint in the Mid-Atlantic region and strengthens its network of premier vascular specialists across the U.S.
Vascular Surgery Associates has served the Commonwealth of Virginia for over 40 years and is widely recognized for its excellence in vascular and endovascular care in Richmond and surrounding areas. With a commitment to innovation and the latest advancements in vascular procedures and technology, VSA has earned the trust of patients and referring providers alike. The practice operates independently across multiple sites, offering top-tier vascular treatment options without requiring formal referrals.
"We are excited to partner with StrideCare to thoughtfully expand our vascular care services across Central Virginia," said Dr. Jeff Brown, President of VSA. "This partnership will allow us to enhance our capabilities while maintaining our longstanding commitment to comprehensive, patient-focused vascular care. We believe this collaboration will bring added value to our patients and referring physicians as we grow together."
"Vascular Surgery Associates has a long-standing reputation for exceptional care and clinical leadership," said Al Wilson, CEO of StrideCare. "Their expertise and deep roots in the Virginia community make them an ideal partner as we expand our national platform. We are thrilled to welcome VSA to the StrideCare family."
About Vascular Surgery Associates
Vascular Surgery Associates is a leading vascular surgery practice serving the Commonwealth of Virginia for over four decades. The group combines deep clinical experience with the latest technologies to ensure optimal outcomes for patients. As leaders in the medical community, VSA is committed to researching and implementing the latest advancements in vascular surgery for the benefit of their patients and to maintaining the highest standards in vascular health through personalized, evidence-based treatment.
About StrideCare
StrideCare is a leading multi-specialty physician group focused on comprehensive vascular and lower extremity care. Our physicians are experts in addressing a full spectrum of conditions affecting the foot, ankle, veins, and vascular system—including complex issues such as diabetic foot ulcers, peripheral arterial disease, neuropathy, venous disease, and chronic wounds.
With an integrated approach that combines podiatry, vascular care, and wound management, StrideCare is dedicated to advancing limb preservation and improving patient outcomes. We support this mission through innovative service models, a patient-first mindset, and a commitment to clinical excellence. As we grow into new regions, StrideCare continues to lead the way in multidisciplinary care for lower extremity health.
Media Contact
Louie Lee, StrideCare, 1 (972) 752-3788, [email protected], www.stridecare.com
SOURCE StrideCare
Share this article