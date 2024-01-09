STRIDER Expands PayPal Integration, Adds Venmo to Rider Checkout

"This collaboration reflects STRIDER and PayPal's shared vision to deliver a seamless checkout experience that helps the equestrian industry grow." Post this

STRIDER, the leading provider of equestrian booking solutions in North America, announced today the expansion of its integration with PayPal, adding Venmo as a payment method for riders. With the addition of Venmo, available in the U.S., and PayPal checkout to its StriderPay payment processing solution, STRIDER customers across the equestrian event and horse show industry will be able to offer riders more ways to pay for their equestrian related activities.

Starting today, riders will be able to easily submit payment on the Strider platform using Venmo, PayPal, or any major credit card to enter schooling, educational, and competitive equestrian events, to include horse shows recognized by the United States Equestrian Federation and the United States Pony Club.

"This collaboration reflects STRIDER and PayPal's shared vision to deliver a seamless checkout experience that helps the equestrian industry grow," says STRIDER CEO Tara Swersie. "The easier that STRIDER makes it for show organizers to collect payment for events, the more each venue can shift focus to actual show operations and ensure an ideal outcome for participants and sponsors."

"The STRIDER integration with PayPal has provided us the necessary digital and in-person payment solutions to support our business growth for years to come," said Phyllis Dawson, Founder of Windchase Eventing, Olympic Equestrian & USEF Selector for the 2024 US Olympic Eventing Team. "It's so much easier to host shows and clinics at my facility – we now are immediately paid at the time a rider submits their entry details. And with the addition of Venmo, which our riders LOVE, we've really made payment for activities a seamless experience for all our riders."

In addition to simplified payment collection, riders will be notified in their feed that a friend just used Venmo on the Strider platform to secure an entry to an upcoming horse show or clinic, when their payments are set to public or between friends, helping venues with organic event promotion.

Together, STRIDER and PayPal are providing a payment solution that gives top equestrian organizers the foundation for ongoing business success.

For more information on the PayPal solutions available to STRIDER users or to learn more about you can use StriderPay to drive an increase in revenue, please visit https://info.striderpro.com/about

About STRIDER:

STRIDER is the leading bookings platform across the equestrian industry. STRIDER's suite of digital services for the horse industry includes the Strider Platform, used by top venues to promote upcoming events and collect digital entries and payment from riders, the StriderPlus digital waiver solution used to collect signatures from any cell phone, and its StriderGold solution to enable 1-click integration with top scoring providers across disciplines.

