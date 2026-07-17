Strike Showcases Enterprise Mobility at Ingram Micro Experience 2026

Enterprise mobility specialist Strike Group Australia will showcase solutions that protect, power and connect mobile devices in demanding work environments at Ingram Micro Experience 2026 in Sydney.

BRISBANE, Australia, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strike Group Australia has announced its participation as a Platinum Sponsor of Ingram Micro Experience 2026, taking place at ICC Sydney on Wednesday, 5 August 2026.

The event will bring together technology vendors, channel partners and industry leaders to explore new ideas, emerging technologies and the innovations shaping the future of the Australian IT sector.

As a Platinum Sponsor, Strike will showcase its range of enterprise mobility solutions and demonstrate how purpose-built accessories can help organisations protect devices, maintain reliable power and connectivity, and support employees working across demanding operational environments.

Strike's participation reflects the company's commitment to continued product innovation, collaboration with the technology channel and its growing partnership with Ingram Micro.

"Ingram Micro Experience is a valuable opportunity for Strike to connect with the partners and technology leaders driving innovation across the Australian IT channel," said Stephen Hoffman, Head of Channel Growth at Strike. "Our partnership with Ingram Micro helps us bring practical, purpose-built enterprise mobility solutions to more organisations across Australia. We are proud to be a Platinum Sponsor and look forward to demonstrating how Strike continues to innovate to help businesses keep their mobile devices protected, powered and connected."

As organisations increasingly rely on mobile technology across transport and logistics, field services, public safety, construction, warehousing, and other demanding industries, the enterprise mobility trends shaping 2026 are driving greater demand for solutions that improve device reliability, usability, and performance.

Strike's approach to innovation focuses on solving practical challenges faced by mobile workforces. Its solutions are designed to support device protection, secure mounting, charging and connectivity across vehicles, workplaces and field environments.

At Ingram Micro Experience 2026, visitors will be able to meet the Strike team, explore its latest enterprise mobility solutions and discuss how Strike can support evolving operational and technology requirements.

Event details

Ingram Micro Experience 2026

Wednesday, 5 August 2026

ICC Sydney, Sydney, Australia

Register at:

https://web.cvent.com/event/7a6a6449-7b89-410d-8552-7495769e91d5/register

About Strike:

Strike develops innovative in-field accessory solutions that protect and enhance mobile devices. Its range includes enterprise-grade device cradles, charging solutions, mounts, antennas, rugged protection and connectivity accessories designed for use across vehicles, workplaces and demanding operational environments.

For more information, visit www.strike.com.au.

Media Contact

Mai Villareal, Strike Group Australia, 61 1300792044, [email protected], www.strike.com.au

SOURCE Strike Group Australia