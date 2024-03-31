StrikeTru Automates BigCommerce V2 to V3 Migration for Over 70 Merchants!

StrikeTru, a leader in eCommerce, Product Information Management (PIM), and data migration solutions, proudly announces a significant milestone with the successful completion of over 70 BigCommerce V2 to V3 migrations in the past 12 months. StrikeTru's automated migration tool coupled with premium white-glove support has made the transition to BigCommerce V3 painless for merchants. Merchants and their agencies are turning to StrikeTru to avoid the risks and costs associated with a manual store migration to V3.
HOUSTON, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrikeTru helped migrate brands like Solo Stove, Rev Robotics, Sonitek, Realtree, Petroleum Service Company from V2 to V3. With a track record of 100% success rate, StrikeTru has quickly emerged as the partner of choice recommended by BigCommerce for V2 to V3 migration and other eCommerce solutions. Leveraging smart automation and sophisticated logic, StrikeTru's BigCommerce V2-V3 Product Migration Tool minimizes store downtime, eliminates manual efforts and migration risks that can lead to lost sales.
The StrikeTru solution is the only one in the market that migrates diverse, complex catalogs using high automation. From high volume catalogs with over 75K products, 100K SKUs, 10K options, 700 option sets, 2500 option set rules, and hundreds of product rules to catalogs with complex products with a variety of options, option sets, SKU build scenarios, and product rules, StrikeTru's tool ensures a fast and predictable migration process.
StrikeTru's tool auto detects if each V2 product option should be migrated over as a variant option or a modifier option in V3, thus avoiding the need for any manual post migration effort by merchants. The tool also seamlessly handles a variety of scenarios related to transferring over product prices and variant level overrides accurately, especially when pricing rules are in play in V2 that cannot be directly transferred into V3.
Here are some key benefits of using the StrikeTru solution:
- Wizard-driven 5-step, automated process
- White-glove migration support
- Schedule upgrade anytime, 24x7
- Recommendations for incompatible data reconciliation
- Most upgrades complete same day
- Preview V3 products in sandbox
- Migrate catalogs of any complexity
Apart from the V2 to V3 migration solution, StrikeTru also offers BigCommerce merchants Site Build, Multi-Storefront consolidation, Product Information management (PIM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), Product Feed Management, and custom development solutions.
"BigCommerce merchants are moving to V3 to leverage new features including Multi-Storefront, B2B Edition, Multi-Location Inventory, Internationalization, popular marketplace apps like Sticky.io, and the latest and greatest themes. In this fast moving era of commerce, merchants need reliable partners and turnkey solutions to navigate these complex projects quickly, without risk, and at affordable rates. StrikeTru brings over 15 years of expertise in commerce and content services, and high-automation solutions for online merchants. We are committed to serving the needs of BigCommerce merchants, and continue to invest in innovative solutions for them," said Vik Gundoju, Founder of StrikeTru.
About StrikeTru
StrikeTru is a leading provider of eCommerce, Product Information Management (PIM), and data migration solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, StrikeTru empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age by automating key processes and leveraging cutting-edge technologies. For more information, visit http://www.striketru.com and follow us @StrikeTru on Facebook & LinkedIn.
