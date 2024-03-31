StrikeTru Automates BigCommerce V2 to V3 Migration for Over 70 Merchants!

"StrikeTru brings over 15 years of expertise in commerce and content services, and high-automation solutions for online merchants. We are committed to serving the needs of BigCommerce merchants, and continue to invest in innovative solutions for them," said Vik Gundoju, Founder of StrikeTru. Post this

StrikeTru's tool auto detects if each V2 product option should be migrated over as a variant option or a modifier option in V3, thus avoiding the need for any manual post migration effort by merchants. The tool also seamlessly handles a variety of scenarios related to transferring over product prices and variant level overrides accurately, especially when pricing rules are in play in V2 that cannot be directly transferred into V3.

Here are some key benefits of using the StrikeTru solution:

Wizard-driven 5-step, automated process

White-glove migration support

Schedule upgrade anytime, 24x7

Recommendations for incompatible data reconciliation

Most upgrades complete same day

Preview V3 products in sandbox

Migrate catalogs of any complexity

Apart from the V2 to V3 migration solution, StrikeTru also offers BigCommerce merchants Site Build, Multi-Storefront consolidation, Product Information management (PIM), Digital Asset Management (DAM), Product Feed Management, and custom development solutions.

"BigCommerce merchants are moving to V3 to leverage new features including Multi-Storefront, B2B Edition, Multi-Location Inventory, Internationalization, popular marketplace apps like Sticky.io, and the latest and greatest themes. In this fast moving era of commerce, merchants need reliable partners and turnkey solutions to navigate these complex projects quickly, without risk, and at affordable rates. StrikeTru brings over 15 years of expertise in commerce and content services, and high-automation solutions for online merchants. We are committed to serving the needs of BigCommerce merchants, and continue to invest in innovative solutions for them," said Vik Gundoju, Founder of StrikeTru.

About StrikeTru

StrikeTru is a leading provider of eCommerce, Product Information Management (PIM), and data migration solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, StrikeTru empowers businesses to thrive in the digital age by automating key processes and leveraging cutting-edge technologies. For more information, visit http://www.striketru.com and follow us @StrikeTru on Facebook & LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Vik Gundoju, StrikeTru, 1 832 409 8182, [email protected]

