StrikeTru Elevates Brickworks Digital Landscape with Akeneo PIM & Data Automation

HOUSTON, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrikeTru, a leader in Data Solutions and one of the most experienced Akeneo Solutions Partners, helped Brickworks Building Products, Australia's largest building material manufacturers elevate their digital landscape by implementing Akeneo PIM (Enterprise Edition). This project encompasses several key initiatives spearheaded by StrikeTru, including seamless integration between Akeneo PIM, Acquia(Widen) DAM, and Adobe Commerce (Magento) to revolutionize the way their product data and digital assets are managed, enriched, and synchronized to 8 stunning websites on Adobe Commerce (Magento).

With simplified content operations and greater control over product data and digital assets, Brickworks Building Products' goal to be more efficient, responsive, and competitive in the fast-paced digital landscape is now the reality. Some of the significant benefits from this implementation include:

Exceptional Data Management: Akeneo PIM and seamless integrations within their ecosystem simplify content operations while eradicating the potential for manual errors and data inconsistencies. The automatic flow of digital assets from Acquia DAM to Akeneo and the rich content updates from Akeneo to Adobe Commerce made the product lifecycle journey exceptionally swift

Faster Time-to-Market: The ability to update product information and launch new products quickly with Akeneo PIM means Brickworks can bring offerings much faster to market and stay ahead of the competition. This agility is a significant time-saver, especially for an industry leader with multiple brands & dynamic product content powering 8 different websites

Great Customer Experience: With enhanced data accuracy and easily customizable data attributes, the content delivery to sales channels for multiple brands and information like prices, brochures, etc. varying by location is much more precise with a single source of information powering all Storefronts

"In today's digital realm, it all comes down to how businesses manage, distribute, and capitalize on their data. We believe in empowering enterprises by revolutionizing their data to not just streamline operations, but to set new standards of efficiency and excellence. - Harry Singh, Co-founder & Managing Partner, StrikeTru

Brickworks Building Products collaborated with StrikeTru to address the complexities associated with legacy data structures and streamline product lifecycle operations by introducing a source of truth for their content and automating the data flow through the ecosystem.

StrikeTru is a digital services firm helping small and mid-sized companies grow eCommerce sales. From PIM/MDM/DAM/eCommerce consulting and implementations to product data acquisition and syndication services, to cloud PIM and DAM solutions - StrikeTru is a one-stop-shop for powerful and affordable solutions for a range of industries. For more information, visit http://www.striketru.com and follow us @StrikeTru on Twitter & LinkedIn.

