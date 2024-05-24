StrikeTru Rapidly Replatforms Becker's School Supplies to Akeneo PIM

Selecting StrikeTru for our Akeneo PIM implementation was spot on. Their expertise, timely delivery, and stellar support made all the difference. - Rob Bonczkiewicz, eCommerce Manager, Becker's School Supplies Post this

The overarching goal of the project was extraction, conversion, and migration of their product data, categories, digital assets, product relationships and other essential data from the legacy PIM system to Akeneo Enterprise. With a catalog comprising 10,000+ SKUs, 20,000+ images, and hundreds of product relationships, the project required meticulous planning and execution.

With StrikeTru spearheading the project, Becker's School Supplies was able successfully launch its new digital infrastructure and ensured uninterrupted eCommerce operations. From identifying requirements to rigorous testing, precision and efficiency were paramount at every stage. This transition was skillfully orchestrated for successful launch.

Reflecting on the completion of this project, here is why it was a success:

Smooth Transition: StrikeTru ensured a seamless move to Akeneo PIM for Becker's School Supplies.

Timely Delivery: Becker'sPIM implementation was completed on schedule, thanks to StrikeTru's commitment.

Effective Management: StrikeTru's project management expertise ensured efficiency from start to finish.

Expert Guidance: StrikeTru provided invaluable support and guidance throughout Becker's digital initiative to deploy Akeneo PIM.

"Guiding Becker's through this project reflects our dedication to delivering expert Akeneo PIM implementation services. We're proud to support their journey to efficiency and growth." - Vik Gundoju, Founder, StrikeTru

