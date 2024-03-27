Striking a Chord for Charity: Greenberg Traurig's 'House Band' The Meltones Wins Law Rocks LA in Harmonious Bid to Support Mending Kids

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's house band The Meltones won the battle of the bands at Law Rocks Los Angeles' sold out Friday night concert at the historic Whisky A Go Go.

The Meltones raised more than $25,000 in support of Mending Kids, which provides free life-saving surgical care to critically ill children worldwide. The Meltones not only won the overall night but also the Hustle & Heart Award, given to the band that collected the most individual donations and earning Mending Kids another $5,000 from Law Rocks itself. The raucous Sunset Strip appearance was The Meltones' first-ever Los Angeles gig.

Law Rocks is a global organization raising funds for local nonprofits and promoting youth music education; the group said it raised more than $411,000 over two nights, breaking the all-time previous Law Rocks record for a single event and pushing Law Rocks Global over the mark of $7 million raised since its founding in 2009.

The winning band was selected based on a combination of donations raised, ticket sales and sponsorship, and judges' score. Greenberg Traurig was also a Hall of Fame sponsor of the event.

The Meltones include:

On guitar – Global Real Estate Co-Chair Stephen L. Rabinowitz and Miami Real Estate Shareholder Burt Bruton

On vocals - Las Vegas and San Francisco Litigation Shareholder Michael R. Hogue; New York Litigation Of Counsel Ashley A. LeBlanc ; Chief Shareholder Recruiting and Integration Officer Tracy Newirth ; and Atlanta office Business Director Tony Hatchett

On bass – guest artist and Greenberg Traurig Alumni Daniel Blumberg

The Meltones, named after firm co-founder Mel Greenberg, has been the Greenberg Traurig "house band" since the mid-1980s.

In November, The Meltones won Law Rocks Miami for the second consecutive year, raising donations for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and the month before won their 8th consecutive title in Law Rocks New York, raising money to benefit East Harlem Tutorial Program/East Harlem Scholars Academies.

