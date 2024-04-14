Stringr Launches Suite of GenAI Video Content Creation Tools, Named Nominee for NAB Product of the Year

"Stringr's GenAI solutions are not just about automating content creation; they're about empowering newsrooms to focus on what they do best – delivering high-quality, impactful journalism that matters to their audiences." – Brian McNeill, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Stringr Post this

"Our new GenAI solutions are a game-changer for the industry, cutting repetitive content production costs by over 90% and enabling entirely new revenue streams and coverage areas," said Brian McNeill, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Stringr. "Our GenAI solutions are the latest in our series of solutions designed to help newsrooms and video content creators thrive in the face of the tremendous pressure they will face over the next several years."

NAB attendees are invited to visit booth W1343 J in the AWS Partner Village to see a demo of Stringr's new GenAI video solutions for video creators. Reserve time here: https://calendly.com/maevestringr/nab-stringr-demo

For those unable to attend NAB, you can learn more about Stringr's AI Solutions Suite and see a demo of Stringr's WeatherGen solution at https://www.app.stringr.com/weather.

Media Contact

Eve Todd, Stringr, 1 332-228-2354, [email protected], www.stringr.com

SOURCE Stringr