Stringr Launches Suite of GenAI Video Content Creation Tools, Named Nominee for NAB Product of the Year

Stringr, a leading digital marketplace for videography, unveiled its innovative GenAI content creation tools at the NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas, marking a significant advancement in news and video production. The GenAI suite, including EventGen, WeatherGen, HomeGen, and FinGen, leverages AI to generate animated video summaries for various sectors, dramatically reducing content production costs by over 90%. Additionally, Stringr has been nominated for the NAB Product of the Year award.
LAS VEGAS, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stringr, a leading videography digital marketplace company, today announced the launch of its new suite of GenAI content creation tools at the NAB Show 2024 in Las Vegas. The company also received recognition as a nominee for the prestigious NAB Product of the Year award. NAB attendees can visit Stringr and see a demo at booth W1343 J in the AWS Partner Village.
Stringr's new GenAI suite includes EventGen, WeatherGen, HomeGen, and FinGen, which automatically create AI-voiced animated video summaries of upcoming events, weather forecasts, new home listings, and financial news reports, respectively. These solutions are part of Stringr's comprehensive suite designed to streamline news and video production by leveraging generative video AI technology and trusted structured data sources.
"Our new GenAI solutions are a game-changer for the industry, cutting repetitive content production costs by over 90% and enabling entirely new revenue streams and coverage areas," said Brian McNeill, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Stringr. "Our GenAI solutions are the latest in our series of solutions designed to help newsrooms and video content creators thrive in the face of the tremendous pressure they will face over the next several years."
