Strivr Announces Industry's First XR Training Bundle for Retail Banking

Strivr announced the release of the industry's first off-the-shelf XR training bundle tailored for retail banking and financial services designed to accelerate training and improve employee performance through immersive, AI-powered modules. The turn-key bundle includes training across key areas including customer de-escalation, professional etiquette, and empathetic leadership, and is based on Strivr's extensive experience deploying VR with leading financial institutions, including Bank of America.
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strivr, the leading enterprise Extended Reality (XR) platform, today announced the first turnkey, off-the-shelf immersive learning bundle for retail banking and financial services. Based on deep industry expertise working with some of the largest financial institutions in North America, Strivr has released the Strivr XR Training Bundle for Retail Banking as a collection of proven modules that feature pre-built, immersive experiences to accelerate XR deployment and optimize learning and performance for retail banking and financial services associates.
As financial institutions work to keep pace with increasingly complex product and service portfolios, rapidly evolving technology advancements, and customer retention rates—often as low as 20%—they must quickly and effectively equip associates with the tools to successfully navigate job requirements and customer expectations. Essential and proven technologies should be on the radar as these organizations look to enhance skill development to improve employee engagement and performance cost-effectively.
"Retail banking associates are increasingly challenged with navigating complex workplace interactions, staffing their teams with the right skill sets, and balancing escalating customer expectations," said Derek Belch, founder and CEO of Strivr. "Having conducted over 3 million immersive training simulations across our customer base— many of which have been in the financial services space— we've seen how immersive learning better equips employees for the job. Our new off-the-shelf XR bundle is designed to help financial institutions better prepare their teams and accelerate the path to get there."
Developed using Strivr's patented skills framework and AI-powered content creation expertise, the bundle includes five best-in-class training modules, encompassing 16 live-action and computer-generated experiences across a range of skills development, including:
- Client Care: Customer De-escalation & Conflict Resolution
- Professional Development: Workplace Etiquette & Professional Conduct
- Manager Development: Addressing Performance Challenges
- Contact Center: Hiring & Interviewing Techniques
- Leadership Development: Emotional Intelligence & Empathetic Skills
With a hand-picked selection of courses proven to drive real-world results, the off-the-shelf bundle draws on a decade of experience in deploying XR solutions at scale to Fortune 1000 organizations, including leading retail banks such as Bank of America.
Bank of America launched a nationwide program to bring immersive learning to over 50,000 employees across its approximately 3,800 financial and contact centers in 2021. The initiative has successfully delivered innovative and effective performance and learning solutions to accelerate associate upskilling and enhance client experiences. Bank of America has received consistent employee feedback that the practice repetitions help them deliver better service to the bank's clients and customers.
Availability
The Strivr XR Training Bundle for Retail Banking & Financial Services is available to purchase today directly from Strivr. Additional off-the-shelf courses are available as well, including a selection of industry-agnostic experiences along with a catalog of blueprints to jump-start an enterprise-grade XR deployment.
To learn more about Strivr's off-the-shelf courses or to request a demo, please visit www.strivr.com/contact.
About Strivr
With over 1M learners trained and 3M immersive training simulations launched in Extended Reality (XR), Strivr is transforming the employee journey through immersive learning. Incubated at Stanford, Strivr's platform empowers enterprises to build, manage, experience, and measure XR-based learning to optimize workforce performance. With its award-winning content studio amassing over 60,000 hours of content creation experience, Strivr enables customers to gain unique behavioral insights to measure training effectiveness and predict learning outcomes at scale. Strivr is proud to partner with Fortune 1000 companies to elevate performance through immersive experience. For more information, visit www.strivr.com.
