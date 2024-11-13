Strivr Announces Industry's First XR Training Bundle for Retail Banking

Having conducted 3M training simulations across our customer base we've seen how immersive learning better equips employees. Our new off-the-shelf XR bundle is designed to help financial institutions better prepare their teams and accelerate the path to get there. - Derek Belch, CEO of Strivr Post this

"Retail banking associates are increasingly challenged with navigating complex workplace interactions, staffing their teams with the right skill sets, and balancing escalating customer expectations," said Derek Belch, founder and CEO of Strivr. "Having conducted over 3 million immersive training simulations across our customer base— many of which have been in the financial services space— we've seen how immersive learning better equips employees for the job. Our new off-the-shelf XR bundle is designed to help financial institutions better prepare their teams and accelerate the path to get there."

Developed using Strivr's patented skills framework and AI-powered content creation expertise, the bundle includes five best-in-class training modules, encompassing 16 live-action and computer-generated experiences across a range of skills development, including:

Client Care: Customer De-escalation & Conflict Resolution

Professional Development: Workplace Etiquette & Professional Conduct

Manager Development: Addressing Performance Challenges

Contact Center: Hiring & Interviewing Techniques

Leadership Development: Emotional Intelligence & Empathetic Skills

With a hand-picked selection of courses proven to drive real-world results, the off-the-shelf bundle draws on a decade of experience in deploying XR solutions at scale to Fortune 1000 organizations, including leading retail banks such as Bank of America.

Bank of America launched a nationwide program to bring immersive learning to over 50,000 employees across its approximately 3,800 financial and contact centers in 2021. The initiative has successfully delivered innovative and effective performance and learning solutions to accelerate associate upskilling and enhance client experiences. Bank of America has received consistent employee feedback that the practice repetitions help them deliver better service to the bank's clients and customers.

Availability

The Strivr XR Training Bundle for Retail Banking & Financial Services is available to purchase today directly from Strivr. Additional off-the-shelf courses are available as well, including a selection of industry-agnostic experiences along with a catalog of blueprints to jump-start an enterprise-grade XR deployment.

To learn more about Strivr's off-the-shelf courses or to request a demo, please visit www.strivr.com/contact.

About Strivr

With over 1M learners trained and 3M immersive training simulations launched in Extended Reality (XR), Strivr is transforming the employee journey through immersive learning. Incubated at Stanford, Strivr's platform empowers enterprises to build, manage, experience, and measure XR-based learning to optimize workforce performance. With its award-winning content studio amassing over 60,000 hours of content creation experience, Strivr enables customers to gain unique behavioral insights to measure training effectiveness and predict learning outcomes at scale. Strivr is proud to partner with Fortune 1000 companies to elevate performance through immersive experience. For more information, visit www.strivr.com.

Media Contact

Karen Arena, Strivr, 1 732-407-8510, [email protected], www.strivr.com

SOURCE Strivr; Strivr