Strobes Security Unveils Groundbreaking CTEM Platform: Elevating Offensive Cybersecurity to New Heights

CEO and Co-founder of Strobes Security, Venu Rao says, "Strobes CTEM isn't just another cybersecurity solution; it's a commitment to proactive security and continuous improvement. With the relentless evolution of the threat landscape, organizations can't afford to be merely reactive. They need a solution that empowers them to stay ahead of threats, secure their assets, and confidently navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape."

What sets Strobes CTEM apart is its modern approach to security. The platform strikes a perfect balance between automation and human expertise, ensuring that every decision made is both efficient and informed. Reducing manual processes by up to 80%, allows organizations to allocate their resources more effectively, ensuring a robust and proactive security posture. Even Gartner predicts that by 2026, organizations that prioritize their security investments based on a continuous exposure management program will be 3x less likely to suffer a breach.

Moreover, continuous threat exposure management streamlines the security team's operations by automating routine tasks, thereby decreasing manual labor and increasing productivity. This newfound efficiency enables teams to focus on more critical, strategic security initiatives, ensuring organizations stay one step ahead of evolving threats.

About Strobes Security, Inc.

With over 7+ years of experience and a global customer base, Strobes is at the forefront of Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), pioneering the seamless integration of Attack Surface Management, Penetration Testing as a Service, and Vulnerability Management. Strobes recognizes that effective vulnerability management is paramount, and they advocate for a unified solution as the way forward. Their mission is to empower organizations with precision and agility, redefining cybersecurity practices to safeguard digital landscapes.

