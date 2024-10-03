Strohmer's Farm Fall Fest & Farm Tour Celebrates 10th Anniversary

"At My Maryland Farmers, our goal is to connect consumers with local farmers, helping them learn more about the food we grow and providing a space to ask questions," said Danielle Bauer Farace, Executive Director of the Maryland Soybean Board, administrators of My Maryland Farmers. Post this

"The decision to hold a fall festival stemmed from our desire to celebrate the harvest season and share the beauty of our farm with the community," said Brenda Strohmer, who leads the event. "We are a real working farm, so our venue is surrounded by the ongoing activities around harvesting time. This provides visitors with an authentic experience of farm life, allowing them to see firsthand what happens on a farm during the fall."

This year's festival, sponsored by My Maryland Farmers, promises even more excitement. Attendees can enjoy farm-to-table eats from the Strohmer's Farm food truck featuring ingredients sourced directly from the family farm, along with a pumpkin patch, farm animals, mazes and hay rides as well as a special Haunted Trails event that adds a spooky twist to the festivities. In line with My Maryland Farmers' mission to promote Maryland's farmers and agriculture, educational opportunities offer visitors insights into life on the farm.

"At My Maryland Farmers, our goal is to connect consumers with local farmers, helping them learn more about the food we grow and providing a space to ask questions," said Danielle Bauer Farace, Executive Director of the Maryland Soybean Board, administrators of My Maryland Farmers. "We're thrilled to sponsor this event, and invite our nearly 50,000 followers on social media to visit a local farm. The Strohmer's festival and tour showcase the significance of agriculture while offering a fun and educational experience for families."

The 10th Annual Strohmer's Farm Fall Fest & Farm Tour will run from October 12 through November 3, every Thursday through Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Admission is $10 per family of four or $5 per individual. The Haunted Trails will be held on October 25 and 26 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; admission is $10 per person. A portion of the proceeds from the Haunted Trails will be donated to KB Strong to support the Brandel family in Sykesville. For tickets, visit Strohmersfarm.com.

Address: 3501 Hernwood Road, Woodstock, MD, 21163

About My Maryland Farmers

My Maryland Farmers supports Maryland farmers through consumer outreach to educate people about the agricultural industry within the Old Line State. We bridge the gap between farmers and consumers through engaging blogs and social media that feature farmers' stories, innovative farming practices and more to encourage buying local food, feed and fiber products. We have over 49,000 social media followers. My Maryland Farmers is supported by farmer checkoff programs that fund the Maryland Soybean Board and the Maryland Grain Producers Utilization Board. To learn more, visit MyMdFarmers.com.

About Maryland Soybean Board: The Maryland Soybean Board is funded by the national soybean checkoff program, which assesses one-half of one percent of the net market value of soybeans at the first point of sale. The board consists of ten volunteer farmer-directors and directs funds for research, marketing and education programs to benefit the Maryland soybean industry. For more information, visit mdsoy.org.

Media Contact

Fatima Baig, My Maryland Farmers, 310-766-8911, [email protected], https://mymdfarmers.com/

SOURCE My Maryland Farmers