Stromasys Unveils Charon-PAR 4.0: Next-Generation PA-RISC Emulator

Stromasys offers a major new release of its PA-RISC emulation solution. The latest version makes gains in performance tuning for mission-critical workloads.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stromasys announces the release of Charon-PAR 4.0, an evolution of its PA-RISC emulation solution. This release contains architecture changes that have been targeted to speed up HP-UX and MPE/iX mission-critical applications.

The hero feature of this version is the introduction of DIT2 Architecture, driving performance forward. The remarkable enhancement is in how the emulator interprets instructions. DIT2 (Dynamic Instruction Translation, second tier) is now ready. This add-on provides optimized performance for certain application workloads, and you can measure the performance gains.

DIT2 can be used by administrators in three ways:

Local Deployment – run DIT2 directly on the target emulator host

Dedicated Server – on a stand-alone server, move DIT2 processing (One server can provide service to many Charon-PAR)

Flexible Tuning – Multiple tunable parameters to optimize performance for specific workloads.

And not just in terms of performance, as version 4.0 features a far more simplified licensing model. Now, deployment and management are easier. However, Charon-PAR 3. x licenses are not compatible. New licenses are needed for 4.0 upgrades.

The Intel E1000 Ethernet controller emulation received several upgrades:

Independent checksum offloading configuration in HP-UX

Enhanced stability across all PCI expansion slots

Broader compatibility with diverse network setups

Stromasys added a practical tool for system planning. The charon-par-sizer.py script helps administrators determine optimal host specifications. It analyzes RAM requirements, CPU counts, and compares DIT1-only versus DIT2 deployment options.

The licensing structure changed completely in version 4.0. It's more straightforward now. But there's a catch. Licenses from 3.x won't work. If you upgrade, you must get a new license. No way around it.

Configuration management got cleaner, too. All config file templates now follow a standardized format. Options and descriptions remain consistent across supported models. Your old config files will still function. But new templates make setup easier for fresh deployments.

System Compatibility Overview

Emulated Models:

rp34xx series

rp44xx series

B132L workstations

720 servers

Guest Operating Systems:

HP-UX (versions 9.0.5 through 11.31, depending on hardware model)

MPE/iX

Host Operating Systems:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8, 9, and 10

Rocky Linux 8, 9, and 10

Why This Release Matters

The improvements in Charon-PAR 4.0 deliver real value. DIT2 architecture provides performance gains where it matters. Network stability enhancements address known bottlenecks. If you're running critical PA-RISC workloads, this version deserves evaluation.

The simplified licensing and standardized configurations reduce administrative overhead. For organizations planning long-term legacy system maintenance, these updates align with operational efficiency goals.

About Stromasys

Stromasys offers a legacy server emulation solution for VAX, Alpha, Sun SPARC, PDP-11, HP 3000, and HP 9000 servers. With our Charon software, customers can seamlessly transition from aging hardware to modern industry-standard platforms (x86) or the Cloud while preserving their original operating systems (OpenVMS, Tru64, Solaris, MPE, HP-UX), layered software, and applications without modification.

Since our inception in 1998, we have successfully completed over thousands of installations for industry-leading companies around the globe.

Our solutions help a wide array of industries such as nuclear power, telecommunications, finance, rail networks, government, industrial automation, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, aerospace, retail, logistics, education, and technology. We ensure that legacy applications continue running smoothly on modern hardware, minimizing risk and ensuring uninterrupted business continuity.

Media Contact

David Leroy, Stromasys, 1 9192398450, [email protected], https://www.stromasys.com/

SOURCE Stromasys