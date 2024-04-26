Strong & Precious Art Foundation Explores Trypillian Culture at this year's GemGeneve

With Strong and Precious, our mission is to nurture Ukrainian talent and support the development of the country's jewellery industry. Within two years, the art foundation has achieved fantastic results, with global exposure for our talented artists, extending beyond Ukraine. Post this

The upcoming exhibition will feature designs from emerging Ukrainian designers and established Ukrainian brands, unified by strong symbolism and meaning, designed exclusively for the 8th edition of GemGenève. Komendat, Aga.te, Anton Boyko, and GeO x Iryna Vasylenko will be participating in the art foundation's collective for the first time, joining previously represented designers Drutis, Inesa Kovalova, Iryna Karpova, Nomis, and Oberig.

To enhance the presentation at GemGenève, the Strong and Precious Art Foundation is collaborating with ceramic artist Victoria Yakusha, the visionary behind FAINA. By incorporating ceramics crafted by FAINA alongside the exquisite jewels on display, the exhibition promises to deliver a captivating fusion of heritage, culture, and contemporary artistry. FAINA's dedication to preserving and promoting Ukrainian cultural heritage echoes the mission of the Strong and Precious Art Foundation, making this collaboration a testament to an enduring spirit of creativity and craftsmanship.

"With Strong and Precious, our mission is to nurture Ukrainian talent and support the development of the country's jewellery industry. Within two years, the art foundation has achieved fantastic results, with global exposure for our talented artists, extending beyond Ukraine. Keeping Ukraine in the spotlight is crucial, especially as its citizens persist, needing hope, aid, and international support during the war. We are delighted to see our designers growing their brands, many as a direct result of the exposure gained through the Strong & Precious collaboration," says Olga Oleksenko.

About the Strong & Precious Art Foundation:

The Strong & Precious Art Foundation is dedicated to promoting Ukraine's vibrant jewellery heritage and showcasing its designers. Established in April 2022 by art collector and jewellery connoisseur Olga Oleksenko, the foundation emerged from a heartfelt desire to contribute to Ukraine's positive growth and development. Guided by the belief that beauty can inspire and uplift, the Strong & Precious Art Foundation embarked on a journey to uncover the captivating story of Ukrainian jewellery and art while highlighting the exceptional talent that has thrived for centuries.

The mission of the Strong & Precious Art Foundation is to support the Ukrainian agenda and tell the world about the work of Ukrainian artists. Collaborating with those that embody creative expression, the foundation ensures the preservation and advancement of Ukrainian jewellery design. Through exhibitions and initiatives, the Strong & Precious Art Foundation strives to promote Ukrainian jewellery-making expertise, sharing its roots and influences from ancient times to the present day. https://www.strongandprecious.com/

