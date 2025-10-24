Strong Automotive Launches Modern View - A Game-Changing Approach to Broadcast TV + Streaming for Auto Dealers

Strong Automotive unveils Modern View, a unified media strategy that blends the unmatched reach of TV with the precision of streaming—redefining how dealers connect with modern car shoppers across every screen.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strong Automotive has unveiled Modern View, a unique media strategy that fuses the unmatched reach of linear TV with the precision and accountability of streaming services. This innovative approach is reshaping how auto dealers connect with today's modern car shopper—delivering a unified, impression-based buying model that maximizes impact across all screens.
"For years, dealers had to choose between network TV's mass reach and streaming's targeted efficiency due to limited budgets," said John Paul Strong, President of Strong Automotive. "With Modern View, they don't have to choose. We've combined both to create a consistent, data-driven strategy that moves the needle for our clients."
The Why: Best of Both Worlds
Modern View eliminates the traditional "either/or" mindset of broadcast TV versus streaming. By blending linear TV with platforms like Amazon, Hulu, Disney, and ESPN, dealers gain:
- Full-Funnel Strategy: Seamless alignment of broadcast TV + OTT impressions for consistent reach.
- Audience Targeting: Ability to conquest by brand, body style, or even service opportunities.
- Sports & Entertainment Access: Guaranteed placement in premium content including live sports.
- Efficiency: Strong CPM performance without sacrificing scale.
The Strategy: Smarter, More Effective Media
Modern View represents the next evolution in automotive marketing—combining traditional reach with cutting-edge media marketing practices.
- Everflow Traffic: Extending broadcast TV schedules throughout the month to align with OTT for higher frequency and consistent impressions.
- Model-First Mentality: Aligning quarterly buys with dealer priorities—like trucks on ESPN or SUVs on family-oriented programming.
- Hyper-Local Focus: Concentrating broadcast TV on top local stations while using OTT for sports and entertainment segments—achieving what Strong calls "Total Screen Domination."
The Results: Proven Performance
Early results from Modern View show stronger ROI, increased frequency, and more efficient targeting compared to siloed campaigns. Dealers benefit from:
- Unified media strategy across broadcast TV + streaming services
- Geo-targeted, model-specific campaigns
- Flexible flighting to match promotions
- Better attribution through Strong's proprietary Retain platform
Exclusive Partnerships Set Strong Apart
Unlike most agencies that rely solely on DSPs like Trade Desk, Strong Automotive has built direct partnerships with Disney, ESPN, Amazon, and Hulu—ensuring clients receive premium inventory, not leftover placements.
"Through Retain, our AI-driven audience management platform, we connect dealer data sources to identify high-value customers," Strong explained. "It's not just about impressions anymore—it's about accountability and measurable impact."
A Revolution in Dealer Marketing
With Modern View, Strong Automotive is redefining how dealers think about automotive marketing—delivering the reach they've always valued, the targeting they've always wanted, and the accountability they've always needed.
"Every campaign is customized to our clients' goals—whether it's model-specific pushes, service campaigns, or short-term sales events," Strong said. "Modern View is the modern answer to how car dealers should buy media today."
Media Contact
Casey Quattlebaum, Strong Automotive, 1 205-313-4000, [email protected], https://strongautomotive.com/
SOURCE Strong Automotive
Share this article