Strong Automotive Launches Modern View - A Game-Changing Approach to Broadcast TV + Streaming for Auto Dealers

"With Modern View, dealers no longer have to choose between reach and precision," said John Paul Strong, President of Strong Automotive. "We've merged both worlds to create a consistent, data-driven strategy that truly moves the needle."

The Why: Best of Both Worlds

Modern View eliminates the traditional "either/or" mindset of broadcast TV versus streaming. By blending linear TV with platforms like Amazon, Hulu, Disney, and ESPN, dealers gain:

Full-Funnel Strategy: Seamless alignment of broadcast TV + OTT impressions for consistent reach.

Audience Targeting: Ability to conquest by brand, body style, or even service opportunities.

Sports & Entertainment Access: Guaranteed placement in premium content including live sports.

Efficiency: Strong CPM performance without sacrificing scale.

The Strategy: Smarter, More Effective Media

Modern View represents the next evolution in automotive marketing—combining traditional reach with cutting-edge media marketing practices.

Everflow Traffic: Extending broadcast TV schedules throughout the month to align with OTT for higher frequency and consistent impressions.

Model-First Mentality: Aligning quarterly buys with dealer priorities—like trucks on ESPN or SUVs on family-oriented programming.

Hyper-Local Focus: Concentrating broadcast TV on top local stations while using OTT for sports and entertainment segments—achieving what Strong calls "Total Screen Domination."

The Results: Proven Performance

Early results from Modern View show stronger ROI, increased frequency, and more efficient targeting compared to siloed campaigns. Dealers benefit from:

Unified media strategy across broadcast TV + streaming services

Geo-targeted, model-specific campaigns

Flexible flighting to match promotions

Better attribution through Strong's proprietary Retain platform

Exclusive Partnerships Set Strong Apart

Unlike most agencies that rely solely on DSPs like Trade Desk, Strong Automotive has built direct partnerships with Disney, ESPN, Amazon, and Hulu—ensuring clients receive premium inventory, not leftover placements.

"Through Retain, our AI-driven audience management platform, we connect dealer data sources to identify high-value customers," Strong explained. "It's not just about impressions anymore—it's about accountability and measurable impact."

A Revolution in Dealer Marketing

With Modern View, Strong Automotive is redefining how dealers think about automotive marketing—delivering the reach they've always valued, the targeting they've always wanted, and the accountability they've always needed.

"Every campaign is customized to our clients' goals—whether it's model-specific pushes, service campaigns, or short-term sales events," Strong said. "Modern View is the modern answer to how car dealers should buy media today."

