Strong Demand Persists for Direct-to-Consumer Shipping of Craft Spirits

Key trends and highlights from the report include:

Outdated Spirit Shipping Laws Fail to Meet Demand: Only nine states, plus Washington, D.C., permit interstate DtC spirits shipping. Yet over two thirds of legal drinking age Americans (67%) and the majority of regular craft spirits drinkers (82%) want to see changes in current U.S. spirits shipping laws to allow for DtC spirits to be shipped in more states than it is currently legal in.

DtC is a Win-Win for the Entire Distribution Chain: The expansion of DtC shipping laws could bolster physical retail sales, along with retail store brand loyalty as consumers seek out brands initially encountered via DtC shipping. Among regular craft spirits drinkers inclined to purchase via DtC, 92% report they would be likely to seek out a brand they enjoyed at retail after first purchasing it through DtC shipping. Historical data from nearly 20 years of legal DtC wine shipping in the U.S. demonstrates a strong correlation between DtC success and subsequent performance in wholesale distribution and retail.

Turning Purchase Intent into Revenue Gains: Current DtC shipping restrictions are causing distilleries to leave significant revenue on the table from out-of-state enthusiasts. More than three quarters of regular craft spirits drinkers (77%) have tried a craft spirit while traveling that they wish they could purchase, but is not available near their home. More than three quarters of regular craft spirits drinkers (77%) say they would be more likely to try new craft spirit brands if they were able to purchase the spirits via DtC shipping to their home.

"The vast majority of craft distillers are small businesses and their products are not meant for wide distribution. Most wholesalers and retailers cannot practically carry all products made by all distilleries throughout the United States, meaning the majority of consumers are being deprived of new and innovative distilled spirits products," said Margie A.S. Lehrman, CEO of the American Craft Spirits Association. "The 2025 report once again demonstrates that craft consumers in all regions across the country overwhelmingly support direct shipping of spirits. Expanding access represents a win for distillers, a win for consumers and a win for local economies. Now is the time for policymakers to modernize the distilled spirits marketplace and help craft distillers."

To download the full 2025 Direct-to-Consumer Spirits Shipping Report, visit DtCSpiritsReport.com. Additionally, visit the Sovos ShipCompliant website for the most up-to-date information on the rules and regulations governing DtC spirits shipping.

