Strong Rewards for Sign-up and Ongoing Spend Are Table Stakes for Co-Brand Cards

Auriemma Group's latest issue of Cardbeat US determines the drivers of value proposition success by asking existing co-brand cardholders to compare potential co-brand rewards and benefits. Surveying opinions on the relative value of rewards, card design, tolerance for annual fees, and more, the issue confirms that card rewards are the primary driver of co-brand card success.

46% of co-brand credit cardholders indicated that their desire to earn ongoing points, miles, or cashback rewards for spend would motivate them to apply for a co-brand credit card, more than any other single factor across all types of co-brand cards (e.g., airline, hotel, retail). Attractive sign-up offers also play a role--29% of cardholders say they would motivate them to apply for a co-brand, the second-most cited factor.

And when considering potential motivators for increasing co-brand spend outside the partner brand, roughly eight-in-ten co-brand cardholders say their co-brand delivering double points for online (82%), grocery (81%), and/or restaurant purchases (77%) increases their likelihood to use it.

"Card acquisitions are powered by attractive sign-up offers and strong ongoing rewards," says Gary Rezak, Managing Director at Auriemma Group. "Then the value of the rewards and benefits, as well as the cardholder's ongoing relationship to the brand, continue to engage cardholders and unlock the programs' full potential."

In addition to rewards value, brand affinity is a significant driver of cardholder engagement, especially for retail co-brand cards. 34% of retail co-brand cardholders cite frequent purchases at the brand as their reason for applying. And hotel co-brand cardholders have their own unique motivations, with improving loyalty status as an especially powerful motivator of ongoing engagement for that category. While other co-brand card characteristics, such as the card's design or APR, should be thoughtfully considered, far fewer cardholders say these factors have a major impact on their card usage.

"Many value proposition elements make an incremental difference in the success of a co-brand and cannot be ignored, but strong rewards value is a must," says Rezak, "a co-brand without valuable sign-up and ongoing rewards risks never getting a prospective applicant's consideration in the first place."

