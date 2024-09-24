Strongarm Technologies Announces Bold New Era with Website Launch, Leadership Appointments, and Groundbreaking Innovations in Worker Safety

By empowering workers with the tools they need to move confidently and safely, Strongarm improves their quality of life and strengthens the companies they serve. Post this

As Strongarm charts a course for the future, the company is excited to introduce its new leadership team. Alex Teller, a longtime leader within the company, has been appointed president and will guide the next phase of Strongarm's success along with Matt Spradley, chief technology officer (CTO). Alex and Matt bring a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of Strongarm's mission, positioning them to drive the company into its next era of innovation and impact.

A Philosophy Rooted in Strength

At the heart of Strongarm's mission is the belief that physical and organizational strength is essential for success. Guided by this philosophy, Strongarm aims to enhance the well-being of essential workers through innovative solutions that promote health, prevent injuries, and ensure they return home safely. By empowering workers with the tools they need to move confidently and safely, Strongarm improves their quality of life and strengthens the companies they serve. Reduced injury rates, lower turnover, and increased productivity translate into more resilient organizations poised for growth.

"Strength is at the heart of everything we do at StrongArm," said Alex Teller, president of StrongArm Technologies. "Our new branding captures our dual focus: strengthening the bodies and minds of the workers who use our technology and, in turn, strengthening the companies that rely on a healthy, productive workforce."

Pioneering the Future of Worker Safety with SafeWork Sensors

In May 2024, Strongarm took a significant step forward with the launch of its SafeWork Sensors, a cutting-edge advancement in wearable safety technology. These sensors represent the future of workplace safety, providing real-time data and insights that help prevent injuries before they happen. The SafeWork Sensors are intuitive, unobtrusive, and highly effective, ensuring workers can confidently and securely perform their duties. This innovation underscores Strongarm's unwavering commitment to protecting those who keep our industries moving.

Continued Innovation: The Session Summary Update

In addition to the SafeWork Sensors, Strongarm has continued to innovate throughout 2024. Among the latest updates is the recently launched Session Summary feature, which provides workers and supervisors with actionable insights into daily safety performance. This tool enhances understanding and communication around safety practices, further empowering teams to work smarter and safer.

After each session, workers receive direct feedback on their movements, including critical metrics like bend angles. This immediate insight empowers workers to adjust their behavior on the spot, reinforcing safer practices without delay.

Workers can access short, movement-correcting training videos directly on their SafeWork Sensor. These videos provide instant, practical training to help workers correct their form and prevent injuries commonly resulting from sensor-detected movements affecting their safety score.

Expanding Impact with Industry Leaders

Strongarm's momentum is further bolstered by the successful deployment of its technology with three blue-chip companies in the first half of 2024. With thousands of sensors in the field, these partnerships demonstrate the growing recognition of Strongarm's solutions' value to organizations committed to safety and efficiency.

"Our mission has always been clear: to use strength, technology, and data to protect those who do the heavy lifting in our society," said Matt Spradley, chief technology officer. "The progress we've made this year is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us."

Looking Ahead

As Strongarm Technologies looks to the future, the company remains dedicated to delivering "People-centered strength" through innovation, partnership, and decision-making. Strongarm continues profoundly impacting the lives of essential workers and the companies that rely on their strength with a renewed brand, dynamic leadership, and a suite of groundbreaking safety solutions.

For more information, visit Strongarm Technologies.

About Strongarm Technologies

Strongarm's injury-prevention solutions combine science-backed sensors, custom training, and an AI-powered platform with invaluable data analytics and insights so organizations can proactively care for their workforce while meeting quotas, company goals, and safety standards.

