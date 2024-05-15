StrongArm Unveils the SafeWork Sensor: The Future of Wearable Safety Technology

StrongArm Technologies has unveiled the Safework Sensor, the future of wearable safety technology designed to empower workforces and companies toward a safer, healthier, and more productive future. The Safework Sensor captures real-time data on worker movements and provides immediate feedback to promote safety awareness. With its comprehensive approach, this device can significantly reduce workplace injuries, drive actionable training programs, and produce a healthier bottom line.StrongArm Technologies has launched the Safework Sensor, which is the next generation of wearable technology that helps companies and workforces achieve a safer, healthier, and more productive future. This sensor empowers employees to participate actively in their safety, and its analytics drive actionable training programs, resulting in a safety ecosystem that produces a healthier bottom line.
DENVER, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- StrongArm Technologies, a leader in workplace safety solutions, announces the launch of the SafeWork Sensor, the next generation of wearable technology empowering workforces and companies to achieve a safer, healthier, and more productive future.
StrongArm's newest innovation, the SafeWork Sensor, is more than just a tool for capturing real-time data on worker ergonomic movements. Its lightweight, comfortable design and real-time feedback system are designed to empower employees, making them active participants in their own safety. Vibrating haptic notifications gently guide users away from risky postures and movements, promoting immediate course correction and fostering a culture of safety awareness.
"StrongArm's SafeWork Sensor isn't just about reducing workplace injuries. This all-in-one device empowers businesses to achieve significant cost savings," said Sean Petterson, CEO at StrongArm. "The analytics provided drive actionable training programs. This comprehensive approach creates a safety ecosystem that produces a healthier bottom line."
The SafeWork Sensor's ergonomic data is based on scientific research and can result in a 50% decrease in StrongArm-preventable injuries when combined with movement training. Captured data is analyzed by StrongArm's platform, providing valuable insights into potential workplace hazards. With this information, organizations can identify high-risk tasks and areas before injuries occur, implement targeted preventive measures, and customize training programs to address specific needs.
This new solution design takes into account both user experience and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the sensor's rugged build and efficient deployment design can withstand even the most challenging environments. It also maximizes value by being suitable for use across multiple shifts and users, demonstrating its versatility.
The SafeWork Sensor is ideal for organizations in physically demanding industries, such as warehousing, distribution, and manufacturing. StrongArm's comprehensive solution empowers companies to:
- Reduce worker injuries and associated costs.
- Improve employee morale and retention.
- Increase productivity and efficiency.
- Demonstrate a commitment to employee safety.
About StrongArm
StrongArm uses wearable sensors, custom training, and AI to prevent injuries, provide data insights, and meet safety standards. We believe in empowering workers with the tools and knowledge necessary for a safer, more efficient workplace. With proactive safety insights at your fingertips, organizations can manage safety like never before while improving operations and productivity. For more information on the SafeWork Sensor and StrongArm's injury prevention solutions, please visit https://www.strongarmtech.com.
Media Contact
Colleen Lyerla, StrongArm Technologies
StrongArm Technologies
