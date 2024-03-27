StrongHer AWE Tech Spark: Supercharge Your Startup with Up to $500K in Benefits and Conquer Global Markets!

US Consulate Mumbai Partners with MyStepUp to Launch Powerhouse Program for Aspiring Women Tech Entrepreneurs.

MUMBAI, India, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calling all female tech rockstars in India! The U.S. Consulate General Mumbai, in collaboration with MyStepUp, Tholons, StrongHer, FICCI FLO Mumbai, and Arise Ventures, is thrilled to announce the launch of the StrongHer AWE Tech Spark program. This game-changing initiative offers early-stage, women-led tech startups the ultimate launchpad to skyrocket their businesses across two major markets – India and the US!

Fuel Your Innovation Engine with Up to $500,000 in Benefits: