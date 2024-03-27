StrongHer AWE Tech Spark: Supercharge Your Startup with Up to $500K in Benefits and Conquer Global Markets!

US Consulate Mumbai Partners with MyStepUp to Launch Powerhouse Program for Aspiring Women Tech Entrepreneurs.
MUMBAI, India, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Calling all female tech rockstars in India! The U.S. Consulate General Mumbai, in collaboration with MyStepUp, Tholons, StrongHer, FICCI FLO Mumbai, and Arise Ventures, is thrilled to announce the launch of the StrongHer AWE Tech Spark program. This game-changing initiative offers early-stage, women-led tech startups the ultimate launchpad to skyrocket their businesses across two major markets – India and the US!
Fuel Your Innovation Engine with Up to $500,000 in Benefits:
- Land Up to $125,000 in Funding: Secure vital investment from Arise Ventures to propel your growth plans.
- Power Up with $125,000 in AWS Cloud Credits: Build a robust and scalable tech infrastructure on the industry-leading Amazon Web Services platform.
- Unlock Up to $275,000 in Cutting-Edge Software & Services: Gain access to a comprehensive suite of solutions – DevOps (Duplocloud), RevOps and CRM (Core Factors), Analytics and AI Dashboards (Dhira), Video Analytics (Streamingo), GTM and Product Launch (Have Ingnition), Digital Marketing/Podcast Production (Sochcast), and Business Lending (Finfinity) – designed to architect and scale your business for ultimate success.
Beyond the Money: Amplify Your Success with Powerful Support:
StrongHer AWE Tech Spark goes far beyond funding. We provide a holistic program to empower your entrepreneurial journey -
- Master the US-Style Business Playbook: Hone essential skills through the Dream Builder app and receive invaluable guidance from seasoned mentors.
- Actionable Workshops to Sharpen Your Edge: Gain expertise in business planning, marketing, financial management, and more.
- Build Your Power Network: Connect with a stellar network of investors, corporations, and industry veterans in both India and the US.
- Thriving Through Collaboration: Learn and share experiences with a supportive community of fellow aspiring entrepreneurs.
- Forge Global Connections: Network with US-India founders, leaders, and ecosystem partners.
- Potential US Immersion Week: Get shortlisted for an exclusive in-person learning experience in the US.
- Demo Day & Funding Spotlight: Showcase your startup to potential investors and unlock seed funding opportunities.
Who Should Apply?
- Early-stage women-founded/co-founded tech startups in India.
- Businesses located in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, or Goa.
- Ventures with ambitious plans to scale globally, with a specific focus on the US market.
- Passionate and committed individuals driven to make a lasting impact.
Don't Miss Out – Applications Close Soon!
This is your chance to join a groundbreaking program designed to catapult your tech venture to the forefront of the industry. Applications for StrongHer AWE Tech Spark close on March 31, 2024.
Click here to apply: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf-GSLx3NvBooUkxb41xPnyZtWecwPpzKYTEbxYcO7ruaXYVw/viewform
Together, let's empower women to lead the future of technology!
