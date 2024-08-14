Strongpoint Partners Announces Its Inaugural Inclusion in the Inc. 5000

With revenue growth exceeding 300% over the past three years, Strongpoint is just scratching the surface of what's possible from bringing together great, collaborative talent to drive the next evolution of retirement plan design, consulting and customer-centric care

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strongpoint Partners ("Strongpoint"), a tech-enabled financial services platform focused on third-party administration of retirement plans, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions for SMBs, is celebrating Inc.'s announcement that Strongpoint has been recognized among the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies.

"I'm thrilled for this recognition for our company," said Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners. "We started this journey with great confidence in what was possible if we brought together incredible retirement leaders and gave them the freedom, resources, and support needed to focus on expanding their product suite, their services, and their marketplace, but to see it happen this quickly, and at this scale, is just incredible."

With the addition of four retirement plan design and consulting firm partners thus far in 2024, Strongpoint Partners now represents more than $13B AUM, with 8,000 unique clients across its retirement, recordkeeping, payroll & HR solutions, and will organically onboard more than 1,000 new retirement plans including everything from simple profit-sharing only plans, to Employee Stock Option Plans ("ESOP"), cash-balance plans, and Pooled Employer Plans ("PEP").

"When we launched Strongpoint just 2 short years ago, I knew we'd have something special; I just didn't know how special and how fast," said Doug Simon, Chief Development Officer and Principal. "Our goal was to create something unique in the TPA space, a growth model that prioritizes people. This model has proven to be the right fit for the most innovative and successful entrepreneurs in the industry. Our partners are just incredible. Inc's recognition is a great validation that our investment in a people-first growth strategy is the right strategy."

"As we finished the unveiling call," continued Hest, "I was so humbled at what this recognition means. This is a testament to our team members across Strongpoint who come to work every day focused on serving their clients. Long before we ever wrote it down, they were living our mission of making retirement work for everyone. They're people who take great pride in the expertise and care they bring to their customers and partners. I couldn't appreciate more getting to be a part of celebrating this with all of them!"

Multiple additional partners are scheduled to join Strongpoint before the end of 2024, signaling this inaugural inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is likely just the start of a multi-year run of industry-leading growth made possible by the passion, expertise, and customer-first care that is the hallmark of service at Strongpoint.

"I know how much pride Danny takes in this recognition," said Marta Sullivan, Chief People Officer at Strongpoint, "but I know he's even more proud that our team is growing as fast as our revenue, as we prepare for future growth. We've made additions in every area of the business, from our front-line consultants, to operations and payroll, to product strategy and developers. And we're just getting started with what this incredible team is capable of."

To learn more about Strongpoint Partners, please visit www.strongpointpartners.com or email [email protected].

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a fast-growing, tech-enabled financial services platform that provides third-party retirement administration ("TPA"), recordkeeping, and integrated payroll and HR technology solutions for small and medium businesses. Strongpoint's suite of services prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms, our partnership network includes HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, and Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital, world class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 4x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has over $7 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Michael Heflin, Strongpoint Partners, 1 (309) 301-2231, [email protected] , http://strongpointpartners.com

SOURCE Strongpoint Partners