Strongpoint Partners Announces Partnership with Allied Consultants, Inc.

Yeung agreed, "I've seen other TPA firms like ours flourish as a part of Strongpoint's network, and that certainly caught my attention. It has always been imperative to me that if ACI were to pursue a partnership, our team and our clients would continue to be nurtured with the same level of care and attention, knowing that they don't have to worry about their retirement. After meeting with Strongpoint's leadership team and learning more about Strongpoint's support model, I knew this is the ideal next step for ACI. The future looks very bright for ACI - we can't wait to take advantage of Strongpoint's resources for long-term growth."

Michael Heflin, COO of Strongpoint Partners, believes that the expertise of ACI's team will benefit the Strongpoint family of brands. "Having Nelson and his team on board will be a huge asset to Strongpoint and all our Partners. Not only are we further expanding our presence on the West Coast, but our entire network will benefit from collaborating with Nelson and his team of consultants at ACI. They have developed some very innovative operational strategies that have allowed them to scale efficiently, that the rest of our network is excited to learn and benefit from. We're thrilled to welcome them to our family."

As with all Strongpoint Partners, the ACI team of 48 employees will all remain in their current roles, continuing to provide high-touch service and expertise to their clients, while sharing their knowledge with colleagues across the Strongpoint network.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of 19 leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"), Creative Retirement Systems, LLC ("CRS"), Associated Pension Consultants, LLC ("APC"), and Allied Consultants, Inc. ("ACI"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Allied Consultants, Inc.

Allied Consultants, Inc., based in Chino Hills, California, is a full-service third-party administration firm and a leader in the retirement services industry since 1988. ACI's team of retirement consultants have built a reputation for delivering personalized service to each of their clients, helping them reach their objectives with plans that eliminate financial worry and secure their retirement future. Specializing in administration services, plan design and documentation, 401(k), Defined Benefit, Profit Sharing, and more, ACI's team endeavors to give their clients a roadmap to retirement success. For more information, please visit: www.allied1988.com

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $13 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lillis, Strongpoint Partners, 1 309-301-2231, [email protected], https://www.strongpointpartners.com/

