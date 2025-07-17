Strongpoint Partners Announces Partnership with Benefit Equity, Inc.

"We're excited to continue to nurture our client relationships with access to more tools and resources to empower our people and take our business to the next level." – Bob Gorelick, Founder of Benefit Equity, Inc. Post this

"We're very proud of the reputation we've built at BEI over the last three decades," said Bob Gorelick. "When we began thinking about the future of our business, we knew we wanted to find a partner who could help us reach new heights without compromising our commitment to personalized service. After spending time with the Strongpoint Partners team, Michael and I knew this was what we'd been looking for. We're excited to continue to nurture our client relationships with access to more tools and resources to empower our people and take our business to the next level."

Jack Toner, VP of Corporate Development for Strongpoint, says that the expertise of BEI's team sets their firm apart. "We're thrilled to welcome BEI's team of experts into our network and to further strengthen our presence in California. BEI's strong track record in Orange County and deep partner and client relationships make them an ideal addition to Strongpoint."

BEI's entire team will remain in place, continuing to deliver exceptional service to their clients while contributing to the shared success and knowledge of the Strongpoint Partners family.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of 15 leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), and Benefit Equity ("BEI"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Benefit Equity, Inc.

Benefit Equity, Inc., based in Santa Ana, California, has been a leader in the retirement services industry since 1989. Their team of 14 retirement plan strategists have built a reputation for helping successful small- to mid-sized businesses, wealth advisors, payroll companies, and tax professionals with reliable and trusted guidance to meet their retirement objectives. Specializing in retirement plan administration and consulting services, BEI's team is set apart by their belief in building and cultivating relationships and their collaborative approach to solving problems for their clients. For more information, please visit: benefitequity.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $13 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

