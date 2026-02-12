Strongpoint Partners Announces Partnership with Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc.

The Partnership with Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc. further strengthens Strongpoint Partners' west coast presence and kicks off a year of continued momentum for the coast-to-coast network

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strongpoint Partners ("Strongpoint"), a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third-party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions, announced a new partnership with Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc. ("BCS"), based in Chico, California. Founded in 2005, BCS specializes in 401(k) plan and Defined Benefit administration solutions.

"The Bidwell team exemplifies precisely what high-touch service combined with a culture of collaboration should look like at a TPA firm, which makes welcoming them as a partner a top priority as we begin another transformational year of growth at Strongpoint," said Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners. "Dave (Banathy, Co-Founder and President of BCS) and his partners have established an impressive presence by serving both local and nationwide clients with tailored plan design, administration, and consulting solutions. The BCS team will be an excellent addition to our group of Partners, and together we'll continue empowering plan sponsors and advisors to navigate the complexities of retirement planning with confidence."

As part of Strongpoint, BCS and its clients will have the advantage of expanded capabilities, advanced technology, and a wide network of retirement professionals across the country for shared knowledge and collaboration. Banathy, as well as his partners, Co-Founders Dennis Cargile, Creasia Gale, and Dan DeWitt, will all remain in leadership roles with BCS.

"We're proud of our team – they're like an extended family to us. When we considered a partnership, it was essential to us to work with a firm that respected our employees and the value they create, our heritage of high-quality service to our clients, and what Bidwell has come to represent in the marketplace." said Banathy.

Cargile shared, "We evaluated every alternative, and it was clear that joining Strongpoint was a perfect fit – especially for our team and our clients. It is most important to us that we set our people up for success, and the more we connected with the Strongpoint team, the more it became clear that they can help Bidwell and our team grow in new ways, while allowing us to continue to serve our clients with the service they've come to expect from us."

Gale expressed her excitement about the partnership and how it will impact the market. "We're thrilled about this new chapter. Through this partnership, we'll be able to expand our suite of services and bring a broader product set served with the same quality we've built our reputation on. I'm excited about the opportunity to learn from, and grow alongside, a coast-to-coast network of plan consulting experts. This is going to unlock potential that we previously couldn't have achieved without access to Strongpoint's national infrastructure."

DeWitt agreed with his Co-Founders, noting that Strongpoint's innovative culture around technology and AI stood out to him when evaluating a partnership. "When Strongpoint told us about their focus on enhanced cybersecurity, and the investments they're making in creating innovative product solutions, I knew this would be a great fit for Bidwell. We've always taken a technology forward approach to our operations, and the opportunity to collaborate with Strongpoint's Product and AI team is an exciting evolution for us in exploring how we further optimize and modernize our technology solutions."

This partnership advances Strongpoint's goal of creating a leading national network of leading TPA firms that provide local expertise backed by national support. The BCS team members will continue in their current positions, offering the same trusted service to clients while contributing their knowledge across the Strongpoint network.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"), Associated Pension Consultants ("APC"), Creative Retirement Systems, LLC ("CRS"), Allied Consultants, Inc. ("ACI"), and American Retirement Plan Services, LLC ("ARPS"), SMS Retirement ("SMS"), and Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc. ("BCS"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc.

Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc. ("BCS") was founded on the principles of delivering superior, flexible, and innovative retirement plan administration. BCS specializes in Defined Benefit and 401(k) plans solutions for small to medium sized businesses. Founded in 2005, the BCS team has decades of combined experience in shaping qualified retirement plans to advance our clients' business and retirement potential. For more information, please visit: www.bidwellconsulting.com

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $14 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lillis, Strongpoint Partners, 1 309-301-2231, [email protected], https://www.strongpointpartners.com/

SOURCE Strongpoint Partners