Strongpoint Partners Announces Partnership with Creative Retirement Systems, LLC and Associated Pension Consultants, LLC

APC has been serving Long Island, and the greater New York City metro area since 1995. Warren Simon, Founder and President of APC, shared his enthusiasm for this next chapter for his team. "I started Associated Pension 30 years ago, and over the years I received many inquiries into selling my business. I never took any of them seriously because I wanted to build upon the legacy we created here, and not risk destroying it. I had no intentions of partnering with anyone, but when Kaezad reached out and shared about his conversations with Strongpoint, I knew I needed to learn more. When I met Strongpoint's leadership team, the difference to me was so apparent. They've built a fantastic model, and the resources, learning support, and career opportunities that my team would benefit from stood out to me immediately. I'm also able to keep leading my business with my entire team, so as I learned more about what a partnership offers, I became confident that this was the best next step for APC and our clients and would open doors for new growth for our firm. Signing on with Kaezad is a bonus, and I can't wait to collaborate with him and the other Partners at Strongpoint."

"CRS and APC both have innovative service and plan design strategies, and we quickly recognized the integrity each team brings to their work, as well as the trust they have with their clients," said Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners. "Kaezad and Warren have decades of experience as industry leaders in each of their markets and will be great assets to our growing network of Partners. These attributes make them a perfect fit for Strongpoint's family. We're thrilled to bring Kaezad's and Warren's expertise and knowledge to Strongpoint, and I know their teams will only strengthen our family of brands."

As with all Strongpoint Partners, the teams and CRS and APC will remain in their roles, continuing to provide personalized service and expertise to their clients, while sharing their knowledge and skills with colleagues across the Strongpoint network.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of 18 leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"), Creative Retirement Systems, LLC ("CRS"), and Associated Pension Consultants, LLC ("APC"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Creative Retirement Systems, LLC

Creative Retirement Systems, LLC, based in Springdale, Ohio, is a full-service third-party administration firm and a leader in the retirement services industry since 1979. Their team of retirement specialists have built a reputation for delivering personalized service to each of their clients, whether they are based in the greater Cincinnati area or nationwide. CRS prides themselves on helping clients reach their retirement objectives with plans that are tailored to their unique needs. Specializing in administration services, plan design and documentation, 401(k), Cash Balance, and more, the CRS team strives to be the best retirement resource for businesses and financial advisors. For more information, please visit: www.crs401k.com

About Associated Pension Consultants, LLC

Associated Pension Consultants, LLC, based in Melville, New York, is a full-service third-party administration firm and a leader in the retirement services industry since 1995. APC's team of retirement consultants are committed to delivering personalized, high-quality service to each of their clients, helping them reach their objectives with plans that secure their retirement future. Specializing in administration services, plan design and documentation, 401(k), 3(16) fiduciary services, and more, APC's team endeavors to build lasting client relationships that maximize retirement outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.associatedpension.com

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $13 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

