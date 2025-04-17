Strongpoint Partners Announces Partnership with CRP - California Retirement Plans

"CRP's employees are our greatest asset. The national resources now available to us will empower my team to thrive and achieve even greater success." - Brian Smith, President of CRP Post this

"Hearing the team from Carlson Quinn share their positive experience with Strongpoint Partners really piqued my interest," said Smith. "CRP's employees are our greatest asset, and with a roster of loyal, long-term clients, it was essential to me that any partnership we pursued would enable us to continue nurturing those relationships while staying focused on what we do best. After spending time with Danny and the Strongpoint leadership team, I knew this would be a perfect fit. The national resources now available to us will empower my team to thrive and achieve even greater success."

Jack Toner, VP of Corporate Development for Strongpoint, says that the talent of CRP's team made the partnership an obvious choice. "The strength of the CRP team became readily apparent as we dug into what makes CRP special. We were impressed with the reputation they have built in Northern California and the breadth of their relationships. We are thrilled to bring their expertise to our network of Partners and to continue to strengthen our depth of expertise on the West Coast."

The entire CRP team will remain in their roles, and CRP employees will continue to serve their clients, share their expertise, support growth, and contribute to the collective knowledge of the Strongpoint Partners family of brands.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is an Inc. 5000 recognized fast-growing, tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Strongpoint's suite of services prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), and CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About CRP - California Retirement Plans

CRP - California Retirement Plans, based in Northern California, has been a trusted leader in the retirement services industry for over 30 years. Specializing in relationship-driven retirement plan administration, consulting, and problem-solving services, CRP has built a reputation for delivering personalized, high-quality solutions to its clients. Over the years, the company has developed a deep understanding of the unique needs and challenges faced by small- to medium-sized businesses across the country.

With a strong focus on creating lasting, meaningful partnerships, CRP provides tailored retirement solutions that help clients navigate the complexities of retirement planning while ensuring long-term success. Their approach centers on fostering trust and collaboration, working closely with each client to design and manage retirement plans that are not only efficient but also aligned with their specific goals. CRP's commitment to excellence has made the firm a valued partner for businesses seeking comprehensive, strategic support in securing the financial future of their employees.

For more information, please visit: crplans.net.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $12.5 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

