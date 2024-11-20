Strongpoint Partners Announces Partnership with Karel-Gordon & Associates

"Our team is like a family, our brand is meaningful to our clients, and we believe if you're not growing, you're dying. Holly and I just realized it was a very unique opportunity with Strongpoint. There really wasn't a close second for us." - Seth Silverman, Principal and Head of Growth at KGA Post this

With the addition of Karel-Gordon, Strongpoint now has nearly 300 employees across the United States and serves over 9,000 unique clients across its lines of business. In August, Strongpoint was recognized among Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies, and with several additional partners expected to join in the final months of 2024, Strongpoint is on pace to be one of the largest and fastest-growing, independent retirement plan design and consulting firms in the industry.

Alongside Danziger, who will continue in her role as President of Karel-Gordon, is Seth Silverman, Principal and Head of Growth. Danziger and Silverman have led the organization for more than a decade, and have overseen transformational growth through matured business practices and the opening of new markets, leveraging the deep expertise that is the foundation of Karel-Gordon.

Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners, said, "I'm grateful that we were so persistent in speaking with Karel-Gordon since my first day on the job. It's a very high-quality firm with terrific employees whom the leaders deeply care about. Seth has a great passion for growth, and Holly is one of the most impressive operational leaders I've met in this industry. It was very clear that we were a great fit for each other."

Danziger and Silverman evaluated many options to help Karel-Gordon continue to grow and evolve, including further internal investments and partnering with a retirement platform.

"We've had the opportunity to watch from up close what is being built at Strongpoint over the past few years, and have been so impressed with their team, their approach, and the other partners," said Silverman. "As the second generation of leadership at Karel-Gordon, Holly and I take great pride in continuing the legacy of the firm, and we also view it as our duty to position the organization and our amazing employees for future success. Our team is like a family, our brand is meaningful to our clients, and we believe if you're not growing, you're dying. So, as we looked at all the ways that we could take that next step as an organization, Holly and I just realized it was a very unique opportunity with Strongpoint. There really wasn't a close second for us."

Karel-Gordon was advised on the partnership process by Wise Rhino Group.

