Strongpoint Partners Announces Partnership with Pollard & Associates

"When we sat down as a leadership team at the beginning of 2023, we knew we had the core of something very special," reflected Strongpoint CEO Danny Hest. "The key to taking the next step was defining exactly where the organization was going, what our guiding principles were for getting there, and what type of founders, leaders, and organizations we wanted to partner with on this journey. We grew our employee base by more than 170% in 2023, which required focus on the common mission and core values that are deeply held and celebrated across the business. These same values have become an instrumental part of how we evaluate potential partners. Pollard's business model and people exemplify precisely what extraordinary service combined with a culture of care should look like, which made welcoming them as a partner a top priority."

Founded in 1970, Pollard recently celebrated its 50th anniversary by thanking its customers for the faith they've placed in Pollard for more than half a century. Built on an unwavering commitment to excellence, Pollard is a leading technical expert in retirement strategies in the Baltimore area. Pollard's ability to marry that expertise and experience with its unique customer care approach makes Pollard both a trusted strategic partner and a welcomed friend on the "bridge to retirement."

The decision to become a Strongpoint partner was not a planned one for Mary Grason, President of Pollard. "We had not sought a partnership before meeting the team at Strongpoint Partners because we knew our incredible leadership team headed up by my daughter, Melinda Browne, and our EVP, Renee Finnegan could take us into the next generation. But with Strongpoint, it was different – the future was still ours to define and manage but with resources, certainty, and financial and operational security we couldn't access on our own. Once we met the team and broke bread with the other founders, we realized that every one of them cared exactly as much about their people, their customers, and their businesses as we do; we didn't see how we'd ever find a partner that was a better fit for us than Strongpoint."

"The first time we met Mary, we knew she embodied the special qualities that exist within all the founders that call Strongpoint home," said Hest. "She built a great business that included an incredible collection of employees, clients, and partners that's only possible with a passion for what you do and who you do it for. But Mary also recognized that the changing dynamics of the industry meant the next phase of the business may need something new to truly maximize Pollard's potential. We are honored that she placed her faith in Strongpoint to bring the resources and expertise that will ensure her firm, people, customers, and partners continue to thrive now and in the future. We will truly be Stronger Together. 2023 was a transformational year for Strongpoint, and we're excited for our momentum heading into 2024."

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a fast-growing, tech-enabled financial services platform that provides third-party retirement administration ("TPA"), recordkeeping, and integrated payroll and HR technology solutions for small and medium businesses. Strongpoint's suite of services prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), and Pollard & Associates, Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Pollard and Associates

Incorporated in 1970, Pollard & Associates combines an unrivaled depth of technical expertise with a customer-centric service approach that helps customers "navigate the bridge to retirement." Understanding the power of unique relationships, Pollard & Associates prides itself on partnering with financial advisors, CPAs, and technology platforms to bring a unique holistic service focus to its more than 1,100 clients across Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. Pollard & Associates offers a full suite of retirement plan design and consultation services, from solo 401(k) plans to Defined Benefit/Cash Balance plans and 401(k) combo plans. For more information, please visit: www.pollardpensions.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with an office in Nashville, is an investor in microcap companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk, through access to capital; world-class board and operational resources; and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2023 Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 4x Top Founder-Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook for being the global leader in private equity total deal volume. Shore targets investments in proven, successful companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $6 billion of assets under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com.

