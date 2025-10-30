Strongpoint Partners Announces Partnership with SMS Retirement

"This partnership unlocks new ways for SMS to scale and expand on what we do best: helping our clients secure their retirement futures." – Jeremy Schira, Principal of SMS Retirement Post this

As part of Strongpoint, the SMS team and its clients will benefit from expanded resources, innovative technology, and access to a deep bench of retirement professionals across the country to share knowledge and ideas. "Our priority has always been providing personal, responsive service and accurate, impactful plan designs to our clients," said Strakowski, who will continue to lead SMS along with Schira. "Joining Strongpoint will allow us to continue that commitment while also giving our clients access to enhanced solutions and national expertise. We're thrilled about this next chapter for SMS."

Schira agrees. "This partnership unlocks new ways for SMS to scale and expand on what we do best: helping our clients secure their retirement futures. We're proud of the relationships we've built over the years, and this partnership ensures our clients will continue to receive the same trusted support – backed by the scale and strength of Strongpoint Partners."

With this partnership, Strongpoint continues to execute its strategy of building a national network of leading TPA firms, delivering local expertise with national reach. As with all Strongpoint Partners, the SMS team will continue in their roles, delivering the same high-quality service and expertise their clients rely on, while sharing their experience and expertise with colleagues across Strongpoint.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About SMS Retirement

SMS Retirement, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is a full-service third-party administration firm and a leader in retirement planning services. The team is committed to delivering customized retirement plan solutions for all size employers, professional service firms, and small business owners nationwide. Striving to make even the most complex plan designs simpler, the SMS team helps its clients reach their objectives with plans that secure their retirement future. For more information, please visit: www.smsretirement.com

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $14 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

