Strongpoint Partners Announces Partnership with The Finway Group

"This partnership gives our team access to a coast-to-coast network of retirement professionals, while preserving the high-touch, single-point-of-contact service model our clients enjoy and rely on." – Steve Finnegan, President of Finway Post this

As part of Strongpoint, Finway and its clients will benefit from expanded resources, advanced technology, and a wide network of retirement professionals across the country for shared knowledge and collaboration. Finnegan will continue leading the organization as President, alongside VP of Operations Keith Lowery and the broader Finway team.

"Joining Strongpoint Partners marks an exciting new chapter for The Finway Group," said Steve Finnegan, President of Finway. "We've spent decades building our platform, first as a 402(a) Named Fiduciary, then as a 3(16), and most recently becoming a scaled platform in Pooled Employer Plans. When we went looking for a partner, we evaluated every retirement TPA platform, and Strongpoint was the clear choice for us. In Strongpoint, we found a partner who genuinely shares our commitment to service excellence, technology innovation, and growth. This partnership gives our team access to a coast-to-coast network of retirement professionals, the ability to recruit talent to add to our team, the technology infrastructure to keep growing, while preserving the high-touch, single-point-of-contact service model our clients enjoy and rely on."

"From an operations and compliance standpoint, the fit between Finway and Strongpoint is exceptional," added Keith Lowery, VP of Operations at The Finway Group. "Our team has built rigorous processes to deliver end-to-end plan management for our clients, and with Strongpoint's resources and national network behind us, we'll be able to share those best practices more broadly and continue raising the bar for what plan sponsors can expect from their retirement plan administrator. I'm excited for what this means for our team and the clients we serve."

This partnership represents another step toward the Strongpoint mission of making retirement work for everyone with access to new markets, expanded solutions, and new expertise. As with all of Strongpoint's partnerships, all 50 members of The Finway Group team will remain in their current roles, continuing to deliver the same trusted service their clients have come to expect. The Finway Group team will also contribute Strongpoint's broad and deep capabilities in PEPs and end-to-end retirement plan management to the broader knowledge and capabilities of the Strongpoint coast-to-coast network.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, actuarial, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries ("CBA"), Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"), Associated Pension Consultants ("APC"), Creative Retirement Systems, LLC ("CRS"), Allied Consultants, Inc. ("ACI"), and American Retirement Plan Services, LLC ("ARPS"), SMS Retirement ("SMS"), Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc. ("BCS"), and The Finway Group ("Finway"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About The Finway Group

The Finway Group is a national retirement plan services firm based in Des Moines, Iowa, with a presence across 43 states, serving as the Pooled Plan Provider (PPP), Third-Party Administrator (TPA), and 3(16) Named Fiduciary for all plans it administers. Finway offers a comprehensive suite of single-employer and Pooled Employer Plan (PEP) retirement solutions, providing employers flexible, turnkey retirement plan options. With approximately 50 team members and a 96%+ client retention rate, Finway has built a reputation for high-touch, results-driven retirement plan management. For more information, please visit: www.finwaygroup.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lillis, Strongpoint Partners, 1 309-301-2231, [email protected], https://www.strongpointpartners.com/

SOURCE Strongpoint Partners