Strongpoint Partners Announces Partnership with United Benefit Pensions, LLC

"Strongpoint shares our values and deep care for our team and our clients," said Matthew Phillips. "When Joe, Paul, and I thought about how to take UBP to the next level, it was clear that we needed a partner who could offer us new resources while allowing us to do what we do best: provide high quality specialized services to each of our clients and our employees. Seeing Strongpoint's track record of growth and success, we know this partnership is an ideal fit for UBP, our team, and our clients."

Michael Heflin, COO of Strongpoint Partners, says that the expertise of UBP's team and its family-like culture set the firm apart. "UBP will be a strong addition to our network of TPA experts, and we can't wait to see the knowledge and expertise they bring to the table as we collaborate across partners to make retirement work for everyone."

UBP's team members will remain in their roles, continuing to deliver personalized service and expertise to their clients, while contributing their experience, knowledge, and passion to their colleagues across Strongpoint Partners.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of 16 leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), and United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About United Benefit Pensions, LLC

United Benefit Pensions, LLC, based in Melville, New York, is a full-service third-party administration firm and a leader in the retirement services industry since 1972. UBP's team of 21 retirement specialists have built a reputation for delivering personalized service to each of their clients, helping them reach their retirement objectives with plans that are tailored to their unique needs. Specializing in administration services, plan design and documentation, 401(k) testing, 5500 preparation, and more, UBP's team endeavors to give their clients a roadmap to retirement success. For more information, please visit: www.ubpensions.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $13 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

