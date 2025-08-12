Strongpoint Partners Announces Second Consecutive Inclusion in the Inc. 5000

"By creating a culture that emphasizes the unique value of all of our team members and encourages them to drive collaboration that will benefit their clients, we are innovating faster and helping our firms grow at a rapid pace." – Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners Post this

With the addition of seven retirement plan design and consulting firm partners thus far in 2025, Strongpoint Partners now represents more than $36B AUM, with reach across more than 42 states for its retirement, recordkeeping, payroll & HR solutions. Additional partners are set to join over the next several months, positioning Strongpoint to celebrate another incredible year for growth. The Inc. 5000 recognition comes soon after Strongpoint Partners was also recognized as a Great Place To Work®, a prestigious certification based entirely on employee sentiment about their work experience. This year, 92% of Strongpoint employees said Strongpoint is a great place to work, 35 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Our goal was to create a growth model that keeps our people at the center," continued Hest, "and it's proven to be the right fit for the most premier and reputable TPA firms in the country. By creating a culture that emphasizes the unique value of all of our team members and encourages them to drive collaboration that will benefit their clients, we are innovating faster and helping our firms grow at a rapid pace."

Bill Anastasiades, President of Pension Consultants (PCI), a partner who joined in January this year, doesn't take for granted what it takes to make Strongpoint Partners work. "It takes incredible confidence in your vision to maintain a decentralized operational model that puts trust in the people closest to the work to maximize value creation for their clients. I believe Strongpoint has maintained its growth rate because of a top-down partner integration strategy that is harder to execute than traditional bottom-up integrations, but has a clear and demonstrable track record of re-investing in each partner's unique strengths while driving collaboration across partner firms to help each partner capitalize on opportunities they were previously poorly positioned to capitalize on."

"Everyone across our team takes great pride in this recognition." said Marta Sullivan, Chief People Officer at Strongpoint. "As we grow, we're also helping our team members develop their skills and expertise better than ever before to prepare for future growth. We've made so many improvements since our inaugural inclusion in the Inc. 5000 last year and have lots of initiatives in the pipeline to continue to innovate in the coming years."

"When we joined Strongpoint back in September 2022, it was part concept, part big idea," said Nick Jocelyn, President of Jocelyn Pension Consulting, one of Strongpoint's first TPA partners. "We've come a long way since then, and we've already exceeded every expectation we had for what was possible. And yet, it still feels like we're only just getting started. There is still so much for us to do, together, to make retirement work for everyone. I can say one thing for certain: the future has never looked brighter at Strongpoint."

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of 18 leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"), Creative Retirement Systems, LLC ("CRS"), and Associated Pension Consultants, LLC ("APC"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $13 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lillis, Strongpoint Partners, 1 309-301-2231, [email protected], https://www.strongpointpartners.com/

SOURCE Strongpoint Partners