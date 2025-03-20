Strongpoint Partners Celebrates a Transformational 2024

"We joined Strongpoint because we believed in the opportunity to be a part of something special and it's been exactly that!" – Nick Jocelyn, President of Jocelyn Pension Consulting Post this

Welcomed 7 new partners, growing from 6 brands to 13

Completed 3 new ACT (Administration Client Transition) book conversions, providing a seamless retirement option to TPA owners looking to exit.

Onboarded more than 1,000 new customers, including cash-balance plans, ESOPs, payroll, and custom-designed 401(k) plans for businesses of every size

Welcomed more than 250 new employees, adding to the most robust, talented, experienced, and driven staff found anywhere in the industry

Increased investment in our national infrastructure with the promotion of Michael Heflin to the role of Chief Operating Officer and Anh Nguyen to the role of Chief Transformation Officer, and welcomed Lauren Lillis as Director of Marketing

"I'm incredibly proud of what our organization accomplished in 2024," said Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners. "It's hard to describe what it takes to go from 131 employees on January 1st to almost 400 employees on December 31st without sacrificing an ounce of our commitment to our employees and clients. Our team not only did it, they managed to make meaningful improvements all across the business as they did it. Today, all of our team members are now part of the infrastructure that will allow us to reach new heights in 2025."

"When we joined Strongpoint Partners back in 2022, Strongpoint was really just starting to move from concept to action," said Nick Jocelyn, President of Jocelyn Pension Consulting, "but today, it's evolved to be so much more than we ever envisioned. We knew we wanted to be part of building a phenomenal retirement plan provider. What we didn't anticipate was all of the infrastructure that would be built to accomplish that, from new manager training and leadership development for our executives, to collaborative working groups solving critical problems and a sales ecosystem that can solve problems for any client regardless of location, business type or specific need. All of these things have exceeded our expectations from when we joined Strongpoint. And as we continue to welcome incredible new partners like Karel-Gordon, Actuaries Unlimited, Pension Consultants, and Cash Balance Actuaries, we all see that there's still so much opportunity in front of us. We joined Strongpoint because we believed in the opportunity to be a part of something special and it's been exactly that!"

In addition to the tremendous growth of the organization, Strongpoint reaffirmed its commitment to client and solutions-focused service in 2024, leveraging the insights and knowledge of its leadership team to:

Expand service offerings to hundreds of clients who leveraged Strongpoint's product breadth and depth to add integrated solutions that improve their retirement and/or payroll and HR solutions

Guide its clients, and the marketplace, on preparedness for SECURE 2.0, generating guidance for all clients on how we're ensuring their retirement plans are SECURE 2.0 compliant, and are adapted for changing regulatory demands

Redefined operational excellence across the organization through updated testing, data validation, and review procedures that led to industry-leading Customer Satisfaction and Net Promoter Scores across its partner brands

Looking ahead, Strongpoint Partners sees more transformational growth this year. With several new partners already scheduled to join, an expanded set of investments in technology, data, sales, and marketing, expanded management and leadership development programs, and additional leaders who are hungry to bring their expertise to the working groups and best practice teams that drive automation, product expansion, and improved value communication, 2025 looks bright for Strongpoint Partners.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is an Inc. 5000 recognized fast-growing, tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Strongpoint's suite of services prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), and Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume from 2019-2023. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $11.5 billion of assets under management and additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

