Strongpoint Partners Celebrates a Year of Landmark Growth

"Our growth has been fueled by our people and our purpose. I am more optimistic than ever about the future of Strongpoint and can't wait to see what this team will accomplish in 2026 and beyond." – Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners Post this

Was certified as a "Great Place to Work" by the more than 700 employees who now call Strongpoint Partners home

Received recognition as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company for the second consecutive year

Welcomed 10 exceptional new TPA partners

Completed 5 new ACT (Administration Client Transition) book conversions, providing a seamless retirement option to small TPA owners looking to exit

Onboarded more than 2,500 new customers, including cash-balance plans, ESOPs, payroll, and custom-designed 401(k) plans for businesses of every size

Welcomed more than 270 new team members, including 87 new employees hired by Strongpoint's internal talent agency, further strengthening the most experienced, talented, and driven workforce in the retirement industry

Increased investment in our national infrastructure with the addition of Craig Schoeberle as VP of Information Technology, Mike Shamburger as VP of National Sales, and Matt Miller as VP of Product and AI Engagement

And, most importantly, continued its nationwide commitment to dedicated 1:1 retirement plan administrative support delivered by local experts, from local brands with deep market knowledge, supported by the infrastructure, technology, and resources of a leading national platform

"Our growth has been fueled by our people and our purpose," said Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners. "I'm incredibly proud of what Strongpoint and our partners accomplished in 2025. We have rapidly expanded our presence in key markets, broadened our capabilities, and enhanced the solutions we deliver, all while remaining focused on our commitment to our employees and clients. I am more optimistic than ever about the future of Strongpoint and can't wait to see what this team will accomplish in 2026 and beyond."

"When Retirement Strategies Group joined Strongpoint in December 2022, we saw tremendous potential in the vision," said Toni Superneau, President of Retirement Strategies Group (RSG). "What's been remarkable is how quickly that vision turned into real infrastructure and meaningful support for our teams, our clients, and our marketplace. From enhanced operational resources and leadership development to the ability for my team to collaborate with and learn from their peers across the country, Strongpoint has created an environment where local expertise is strengthened by national scale. It's allowed us to grow confidently while continuing to serve our clients with the same dedication and personal touch they expect. Looking back, joining Strongpoint wasn't just a strategic decision – it was an opportunity to be part of building something truly impactful in the retirement industry."

In addition to the landmark growth of the organization, Strongpoint reaffirmed its commitment to client and solutions-focused service in 2025, leveraging the expertise of the executive team and partner Presidents to:

Enable hundreds of clients to enhance their benefits strategy by tapping into Strongpoint's expanded capabilities, adding complementary retirement, payroll, and HR solutions that create a more seamless and strategic experience

Drive positive client touchpoints through Strongpoint's New Plan Onboarding Working Group, developing industry-leading initiatives to help reduce bottlenecks as partners onboard thousands of new plans in 2026

Redefine operational excellence across the organization through enhanced workflows, with a new technology stack and data systems that led to an industry-leading 82 Net Promoter Score across its partner brands

Looking ahead, Strongpoint Partners sees more transformational growth in 2026 and remains committed to building a leading platform that combines national scale and resources, local expertise and personalized service, and innovative tools backed by deep industry knowledge. With several new partners already scheduled to join (and new partners, such as Bidwell Consulting Services, who joined earlier this year), an expanded set of investments in product, sales, and marketing, expanded learning and development programs, and additional leaders who are hungry to bring their expertise to the working groups and best practice teams that drive automation, product expansion, and improved value communication, Strongpoint Partners is poised for an exciting and promising year ahead in 2026.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"), Associated Pension Consultants ("APC"), Creative Retirement Systems, LLC ("CRS"), Allied Consultants, Inc. ("ACI"), and American Retirement Plan Services, LLC ("ARPS"), SMS Retirement ("SMS"), Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc. ("BCS"), and Integrated Pension Design, Inc. ("IPD"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $14 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lillis, Strongpoint Partners, 1 309-301-2231, [email protected], https://www.strongpointpartners.com/

SOURCE Strongpoint Partners