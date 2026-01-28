Strongpoint Partners Continues its Investment in Industry-Leading Talent

Strongpoint prepares for another year of transformation by adding new strategic leaders in key focus areas to support its coast-to-coast network of Partners

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strongpoint Partners ("Strongpoint"), a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third-party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions, is pleased to announce several new hires in anticipation of another transformational year of growth for the company.

In January, four new leaders have joined Strongpoint's platform team, including Matt Miller as Vice President of Product and AI, Mike Shamburger as Vice President of National Sales, Arbella Fernandez as Talent Acquisition Manager, and Christine Bennett as CRM Workflow Migration & Process Manager.

"Strongpoint doubled in size for the second consecutive year in 2025," said Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners, "and as we looked ahead to another exciting year of meaningful expansion opportunity, we felt this was the right time to bring in talented, experienced leaders to support key areas of focus for our Partners. Last year, we began making a significant, sustained investment in IT and cybersecurity. This year, we're making strategic investments in key areas like digital product and AI, sales, recruiting, data management, and workflow transformation to ensure we realize our partners' growth potential. Matt, Mike, Arbella, and Christine bring deep experience and passion for collaborative problem solving, which is at the heart of everything we do. I'm thrilled to welcome them to our team!"

Matt Miller and Mike Shamburger join the Senior Leadership team at Strongpoint, reporting to Hest. Miller brings almost two decades of experience building and scaling B2B SaaS products in complex, regulated environments, leading product, platform, and AI initiatives. Based in Chicago, Illinois, he previously served as Vice President of Product Management at CyberSheath and Litera. "I couldn't be more excited to join the Strongpoint team and do what I love to do – leverage innovative product strategy to enhance what our amazing plan consultants and administrators do every day to serve their clients. There is tremendous opportunity at Strongpoint to expand our product strategy, leverage AI, and become the most accessible, interactive, and engaging version of ourselves, done in a way that continues our mission of making retirement work for everyone."

Shamburger, who will relocate to Chicago, brings almost 30 years of experience to his new role as Vice President of National Sales, most recently serving on the team at T. Rowe Price. "It's such an exciting time to join Strongpoint. I'm looking forward to building on the strong momentum created in 2025. I'll be focused on strengthening relationships at every level, from local advisors and CPAs to regional wholesalers, to our national partnerships, while helping our sales team expand its reach to drive continued success in the market."

Additionally, Fernandez brings a decade of recruiting experience to Strongpoint's People team, with a focus on identifying and attracting the unique talent that separates Strongpoint firms from their peers. As part of Strongpoint's expanded recruiting team that hired over 80 new people to support growth in 2025, Fernandez will support all of Strongpoint's national partners.

Bennett, who will report into Anh Nguyen, Chief Transformation Officer, brings over 20 years of experience to her role and will be collaborating with partners to optimize their CRM functionality and workflows, and working alongside Miller to integrate Strongpoint's product strategy into the core technology stack.

"Each of these new team members has a proven ability to deliver great results while contributing to a best-in-class culture through servant leadership and a can-do attitude," continues Hest. "As our national network of partners continues to expand, it's critical we continue to invest in the areas that are most important to them, and these new team members are a critical part of that strategy."

With the addition of Miller, Shamburger, Fernandez, and Bennett's leadership and expertise, Strongpoint Partners is poised to have another momentous year of growth in 2026, continuing to expand its national footprint while building the nation's most trusted, knowledgeable, and customer-centric retirement and payroll platform for small- to medium-sized businesses.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With over 29,000 plans under administration, over 650 employees, and a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"), Associated Pension Consultants ("APC"), Creative Retirement Systems, LLC ("CRS"), Allied Consultants, Inc. ("ACI"), and American Retirement Plan Services, LLC ("ARPS"), and SMS Retirement ("SMS"), Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2024, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $14 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services.

For more information, including with respect to these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lillis, Strongpoint Partners, 1 309-301-2231, [email protected], https://www.strongpointpartners.com/

SOURCE Strongpoint Partners