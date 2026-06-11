Strongpoint Partners Expands Sales Organization to Meet Growing Market Demand

"We are making deliberate, meaningful investments in our sales distribution organization because we believe deeply in the strength of our platform and the opportunity in front of us." – Mike Shamburger, Vice President, Head of National Sales for Strongpoint Partners. Post this

"We are making deliberate, meaningful investments in our sales distribution organization because we believe deeply in the strength of our platform and the opportunity in front of us," said Mike Shamburger, Vice President, Head of National Sales for Strongpoint Partners. "Each of our new hires bring something unique to the table: deep technical knowledge, proven sales track records, and the kind of relationship-focused mindset that defines how we go to market. I'm confident these additions will help us manage accelerated organic growth throughout the remainder of 2026 and beyond."

Heather Sexton joins Strongpoint as its first Business Development Representative, a newly created role within the organization designed to expand advisor and employer relationships across the country. Strongpoint is actively recruiting two additional Business Development Representatives to complete the initial team buildout, with additional expansion anticipated in the months ahead as market demand continues to grow.

Heather brings more than eight years of retirement and financial services experience, including over four years in TPA business development. Most recently, Sexton served as a Business Development Consultant for a large national TPA, managing top-producing territories and generated more than $1.5 million in revenue during 2025.

David Kay joins Strongpoint Partners as Regional Sales Consultant, supporting Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), A Strongpoint Partner. Kay brings more than 15 years of retirement plan sales experience, with expertise in both defined contribution and defined benefit plan design and consultation. He will focus on strengthening advisor and employer relationships throughout the West Coast while expanding AUI's market presence and driving continued growth across the region.

In addition to expanding the team with new sales expertise, Strongpoint is making a key investment in organic growth by promoting Michael Davis, who has served as Vice President of Sales at Creative Retirement Systems ("CRS"), a Strongpoint Partner, to Vice President, Head of Sales Execution, a newly created role that will apply his expertise across Strongpoint's broader distribution organization.

For the remainder of 2026, Davis will continue supporting CRS sales while transitioning into his expanded responsibilities. In January 2027, he will move fully into the new role.

"I'm honored to take on this expanded role and excited about what we can build together," said Davis. "CRS has an incredible team, and I look forward to continuing to support that business during the transition while helping drive results across the broader Strongpoint platform, which includes more than 23 TPA partners across the country."

As a result of Davis's promotion, Tyler Jung of CRS will immediately transition into a full-time external sales producer role, ensuring continuity and momentum for CRS' production responsibilities.

"Supporting our partners' organic growth in their local markets is one of our top strategic priorities, and building the right team and infrastructure is essential to getting there," said Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners. "Each of these individuals brings deep expertise, strong relationships, and a proven ability to drive results. I'm thrilled to welcome Heather and David to the Strongpoint family, and to celebrate Michael's well-deserved promotion. These investments reflect our continued commitment to expanding our national footprint and delivering exceptional results for our partners and their clients."

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries, Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"), Associated Pension Consultants ("APC"), Creative Retirement Systems, LLC ("CRS"), Allied Consultants, Inc. ("ACI"), American Retirement Plan Services, LLC ("ARPS"), SMS Retirement ("SMS"), Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc. ("BCS"), and Integrated Pension Design, Inc. ("IPD"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Actuaries Unlimited

Actuaries Unlimited, based in Los Angeles, California, is a leading provider of pension administration and retirement benefits consulting. The firm offers comprehensive services, including plan design, compliance, administration, documentation, and tax form filing, helping organizations optimize and maintain their retirement plans. The defining characteristic of Actuaries Unlimited is the company's core values of teamwork, respect, integrity, and flexibility. These qualities are demonstrated by not only by AUI Co-Founders, Mindy Gassman and Mark Fishman, but also by Co-Presidents Alexandra Walker and Erin Russell and the entire team. Actuaries Unlimited is a proud Strongpoint Partner. For more information, please visit: www.actuariesunlimited.com

About Creative Retirement Systems, LLC

Creative Retirement Systems, LLC, based in Springdale, Ohio, is a full-service third-party administration firm and a leader in the retirement services industry since 1979. Their team of retirement specialists have built a reputation for delivering personalized service to each of their clients, whether they are based in the greater Cincinnati area or nationwide. CRS prides themselves on helping clients reach their retirement objectives with plans that are tailored to their unique needs. Specializing in administration services, plan design and documentation, 401(k), Cash Balance, and more, the CRS team strives to be the best retirement resource for businesses and financial advisors. For more information, please visit: www.crs401k.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $14 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lillis, Strongpoint Partners, 1 309-301-2231, [email protected], https://www.strongpointpartners.com/

SOURCE Strongpoint Partners