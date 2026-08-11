Strongpoint Partners Jumps More Than 700 Spots on the Inc. 5000, Marking Its Third Consecutive Year of Recognition

"Culture and growth aren't separate conversations here; it's the investment in our people and our culture that enables our tremendous growth." – Marta Sullivan, Chief People Officer at Strongpoint Post this

"Earning this recognition for a third consecutive year means something a little different to me each time, because the story behind it keeps building," said Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners. "This year, our growth isn't just about the partner firms who've joined us. It's about the infrastructure we've built so that each partner can bring their expertise and also leverage a broader platform to help it grow faster: a national sales team we've more than doubled in size, our administrator-facing digital tools starting to provide our teams competitive efficiency advantages across the network, and our first Actuarial Career Development Program building the next generation of talent from within. None of it works without the incredible collection of talent who call Strongpoint and our national partner network home, and that's still what I'm proudest of."

With the addition of new partner firms including Allied Consultants, American Retirement Plan Services, SMS Retirement, Bidwell Consulting Services, Integrated Pension Design, and The Finway Group over the past year, Strongpoint Partners now represents more than $58 billion in assets under administration, with a network of 24 partner firms reaching clients in more than 43 states. In 2025 alone, Strongpoint welcomed 10 new TPA partners, onboarded more than 2,500 new clients, and grew its team by more than 270 new employees. The Inc. 5000 recognition comes soon after Strongpoint Partners was also recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive year, a prestigious certification based entirely on employee sentiment about their work experience. This year, 93% of Strongpoint employees said Strongpoint is a great place to work, 36 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Strongpoint also continues to invest in collaboration, training and development, and compliance leadership, including a newly formalized Compliance Committee that brings leaders from across the network together to standardize best practices and respond to regulatory change, and internal online forums focused on best practices, where administrators across Strongpoint can share expertise on topics like loan processing, force-outs, and plan implementation. Together with the platforms and resources that let team members share knowledge across the talent base, these investments help make every Strongpoint partner a better version of itself.

"For the second year in a row, our team told us in their own words that Strongpoint is a great place to work," said Marta Sullivan, Chief People Officer at Strongpoint. "This year, that recognition sits alongside a further investment in our people: our first Actuarial Career Development Program, a growing set of working groups where team members across the network solve problems together, and a sales organization we've built from the ground up. Culture and growth aren't separate conversations here; it's the investment in our people and our culture that enables our tremendous growth."

"When we joined Strongpoint back in September 2022, it was a really big idea," said Nick Jocelyn, President of Jocelyn Pension Consulting, one of Strongpoint's first TPA partners. "To see how far the platform has come — and to earn this recognition for a third consecutive year — says a lot about how deliberately Strongpoint has been built. We're not just adding partners for scale; we're building a network that gets stronger with every firm that joins, and I'm proud to have been part of it from the beginning."

"I joined Strongpoint a little over a year ago, and this recognition confirms what drew me to the partnership in the first place," said Kaezad Setna, President of Creative Retirement Systems. "Strongpoint continues to invest in the resources, technology, and career paths that let my team keep serving our local clients the way we always have, while giving us access to a national network of expertise we never had on our own. Seeing Strongpoint named to the Inc. 5000 for a third year, now with 24 partner firms across the country, shows this model isn't just working. It's thriving."

Additional partner firms are expected to join Strongpoint in the coming months, positioning the company for continued growth in 2026 and beyond.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, actuarial, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries ("CBA"), Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"), Associated Pension Consultants ("APC"), Creative Retirement Systems, LLC ("CRS"), Allied Consultants, Inc. ("ACI"), American Retirement Plan Services, LLC ("ARPS"), SMS Retirement ("SMS"), Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc. ("BCS"), Integrated Pension Design, Inc. ("IPD"), and The Finway Group ("TFG"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2026, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 7x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2016-2025. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lillis, Strongpoint Partners, 1 309-301-2231, [email protected], https://www.strongpointpartners.com/

SOURCE Strongpoint Partners