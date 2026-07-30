Strongpoint Partners Launches Advisor Growth Lab Platform

"As our network continues to grow, so does the breadth of what advisors can bring to their clients. Advisor Growth Lab is a direct investment in that relationship, and it's just the beginning of what we have planned for advisors on our platform." – Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners Post this

"Our mission is to make retirement work for everyone, and that means giving the advisors who work alongside our partner firms the same national support and resources our partners experience," said Danny Hest, CEO of Strongpoint Partners. "Advisor Growth Lab is how we make good on that promise: one platform, built specifically for how advisors work, so they can spend less time chasing information and more time with their clients."

Advisor Growth Lab centers on four core capabilities:

Plan Dashboard: An up-to-date view of an advisor's full book of business with Strongpoint, including plan status, participant counts, plan assets, and pending action items.

Request a Proposal: A direct line to Strongpoint's national sales team, so advisors can request a proposal, explore a new plan design, or start a conversation about growing a client relationship, without ever leaving the portal.

Content Hub: Plan design content and curated compliance and regulatory updates to help advisors at every stage grow their expertise and gain new business, with Strongpoint University courses coming soon.

AI Assistant (Strongpoint Assist): A secure, in-portal AI assistant that answers plan design questions, walks through compliance requirements, and can summarize Content Hub articles on demand.

"My team built each of these tools with one goal: make sure an advisor never has to leave the portal to find an answer," said Matt Miller, VP of Product & AI Engagement at Strongpoint Partners. "Strongpoint Assist isn't layered on top of tone or two features, it's built across the entire system: plan data, the Content Hub, and even a direct line to our sales team, so an advisor can ask a plan design question and get an answer grounded in their actual book of business, not a generic response. That's a meaningfully different way to build advisor technology."

Independent TPA firms have historically had two options for advisor-facing technology: build something proprietary at significant cost or rely on email and phone calls to keep advisors informed. Advisor Growth Lab is Strongpoint's answer for its entire network: a single, up-to-date advisor experience, made available to every advisor working with a Strongpoint partner firm, nationwide. While financial advisors are the primary users of Advisor Growth Lab, any professional tied to a plan, including CPAs, can log in to access the same view of a client's book of business.

Mike Shamburger, Vice President and Head of National Sales at Strongpoint Partners, said advisors who tested Advisor Growth Lab during its pilot helped shape which features made the final cut. "What advisors really need is confidence that someone has their back when a client asks a hard question," said Shamburger. "Advisor Growth Lab gives our sales team another way to show up for advisors, with plan data, compliance guidance, and answers on demand, right alongside the relationship they've already built."

Advisor Growth Lab also expands what advisors can bring to their client relationships. For advisors newer to retirement planning, step-by-step guides help facilitate productive conversations with existing clients. For seasoned advisors, Strongpoint is equipping them to have deeper, richer retirement planning conversations, backed by the full product shelf and expertise of the Strongpoint network.

"As our network continues to grow, so does the breadth of what advisors can bring to their clients," continued Hest. "Advisor Growth Lab is a direct investment in that relationship, and it's just the beginning of what we have planned for advisors on our platform."

Advisor Growth Lab is available now to financial advisors working with TPAs in Strongpoint's national partner network. The platform will continue to expand, with additional features planned in the months ahead.

About Strongpoint Partners

Strongpoint Partners is a tech-enabled retirement services platform serving small- to mid-sized businesses with integrated retirement third party administration, recordkeeping, payroll, actuarial, and HR solutions. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's Fastest Growing Private Companies in America and certified as a Great Place to Work for two consecutive years, Strongpoint offers a suite of services that prioritizes accuracy, compliance, and reduction of regulatory risk for its clients, delivered by local client success teams that understand the nuances of the markets they serve. With a coast-to-coast network of leading firms including HowardSimon, Jocelyn Pension Consulting, Retirement Strategies Group ("RSG"), Retirement Planners and Administrators ("RPA"), Pension Financial Services ("PFS"), Pollard & Associates, Carlson Quinn, SI GROUP, Retirement Planning Consulting Group ("RPCG"), Karel-Gordon & Associates, Cash Balance Actuaries ("CBA"), Pension Consultants, Inc. ("PCI"), Actuaries Unlimited ("AUI"), CRP – California Retirement Plans ("CRP"), Benefit Equity, Inc. ("BEI"), United Benefit Pensions, LLC ("UBP"), Associated Pension Consultants ("APC"), Creative Retirement Systems, LLC ("CRS"), Allied Consultants, Inc. ("ACI"), American Retirement Plan Services, LLC ("ARPS"), SMS Retirement ("SMS"), Bidwell Consulting Services, Inc. ("BCS"), Integrated Pension Design, Inc. ("IPD"), and Finway Group ("TFG"). Strongpoint Partners combines a relentless passion for service and innovation with the experience and expertise required to make retirement work for everyone. For more information, please visit: www.strongpointpartners.com.

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with offices in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore's strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, world-class board and operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020-2025, Shore received recognition from Inc. Magazine as a 6x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for leading U.S. Private Equity deal volume for the past 10 years, from 2015-2024. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $17 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Lillis, Strongpoint Partners, 1 309-301-2231, [email protected] , https://www.strongpointpartners.com/

SOURCE Strongpoint Partners